What Is Valorant? Release Date, Trailer, Beta, Gameplay, And More

Over the past few weeks, various new leaks have been coming out about Valorant, Riot Game’s new free-to-play first-person shooter game. Apparently a mixture of Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Overwatch, the game is Riot’s first non-League of Legends game. As you read this, we’re going to tell you everything we know about it.

While we don’t know very much about Valorant to start with, many other interested parties including more than a few fan accounts have been doing digging to understand what sort of game it is. These fan accounts so far have told us about three characters, along with some gameplay.

So far, the game seems to be an ample mix of the two qualities that it’s attempting to imitate, combining the fast-paced five-on-five shooter gameplay of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with the character-based gameplay of Overwatch.

Valorant Release Date, Beta

So far we have no idea of when the game is actually going to come out. While Riot believes that it should be ready by the Summer of this year, the exact date will likely be coming after the game’s first beta, so that Riot can know what they need to work on. The beta date, however, is also unknown.

Valorant Rundown

As we said above, Valorant, previously known as Project A, is a five-on-five shooter where players also pick a variety of different characters, each with different abilities that they can use to gain the upper hand in play.

However, despite how similar the game sounds to Counter Strike and Overwatch, there are a few differences. Characters are not restricted to a certain set of armaments, as any gun can be bought during gameplay and used on respawn.

Unlike Overwatch you also can’t swap between characters between lives, making balanced team composition all the more important at the start. Ultimates are also far less spammable, with many of them having cooldowns that can last for multiple rounds, making it all the more important that you use them sparingly.

Characters

While in the initial leak we only got to see three characters (Brimstone, Sage, and Viper), there are going to be at least ten characters on launch, perfect for the five-on-five setup that Riot is going for. Though not all ten characters have been revealed so far, they include Sova, Phoenix, Cypher, Jett, Viper, Brimstone, Sage, and Omen.

Each of these different characters has their own abilities and ultimates that they can use, and Riot will likely be adding in even more to the game as its life goes on. We can only guess how many will end up in the game, considering how many characters League of Legends has.

Guns

Valorant’s guns are all real weapons, much like Counter-Strike, not just in terms of looks and types but also damage. Unlike in Overwatch, health is much less of a consideraction here. Characters can be killed with a single headshot or a small burst of bullets, making gunplay much more important than abilities.

Weapons in the game are also divided into a variety of categories, including sidearms, SMGs, shotguns, rifles, snipers, heavies, and melee. Like we said above you’re not limited to a set arsenal, and can buy other guns during a game and switch to a new loadout when you respawn.

Microtransactions

Since the game is going to be free-to-play when it releases, it’s not that much of a surprise that Riot is going to be promoting microtransactions inside the game. This brings up the pay-to-win mindset that microtransactions always bring up, and how Riot will address it.

Apparently, players won’t have full access to the character roster immediately, bringing to mind various MOBA games including League of Legends where you have to buy new characters after starting with a set few. Hopefully though, you can earn in-game currency without having to buy it with real money.

Otherwise, it seems for now that pay-to-win isn’t an issue that we’ll have to worry about with Valorant. Apparnetly the game’s microtransactions will be much like Overwatch’s, mainly done for cosmetic reasons so that players can customize their characters.

Various cosmetics that can be bought include things like player cards, various sprays that you can place on the environment as a calling card, and a little trinket called a “gunbuddy”, which is a cute little keychain for your gun.

Anti-cheat systems and Lag

Much like Blizzard and how closely it watches Overwatch to make sure that cheaters never prosper, Riot is going to have a similar watch over Valorant, it seems. The studio wants to make sure that two of the most evident problems that face online shooters in the form of cheating and lag.

Since Riot Games owns one of the biggest multiplayer games out there with League of Legends, it’s likely they are all too aware of how important having things like anti-cheating measures and anti-lag measures is.

To address the cheating aspect, the company is going to be implementing a kernel-level anti-cheating system, which should help to make most of the most common forms of hacking impossible, which should help address aimhacks. The company also said that they’ve designed every feature in the game with exploits in mind.

For instance, the crosshair doesn’t change colors to red whenever it crosses over an enemy, which prevents people from making programs that will cause their weapon to fire whenever the crosshair switches colors.

In terms of lag, Riot Games is also going to be implementing dedicated servers, and the servers for each region will run with a 128 tickrate that will allow more responsive characters and weapons movement. The tickrate is twice as high as Counter Strike’s, and six times as high as Apex Legends’.

Valorant will also be using the Riot Direct network that League of Legends uses, which helps players to get the fastest and most stable connection that it can find. This is because even though dedicated servers with a high tickrate are there, internet connections around the world can still offer lag.

With so many different non-League of Legends games that Riot’s been announcing lately, one can only hope that whenever Valorant releases, it will be good.