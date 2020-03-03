War Thunder Update 1.95.0.138 Is Out, Mouse Clicks Bug Fixed

War Thunder has received Update 1.95.0.138. You can now download this patch only on PC (Steam). You will find that War Thunder Update 1.95.0.138 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an annoying bug where in the “windowed” mode the mouse clicks didn’t work in the Steam overlay.

War Thunder is a free to play online war game, with a good approach to simulation, which brings us to the mid-twentieth century. You are able to control airplanes, ground forces and naval forces with real models of World War II and the years after, in large battles online. Below you will find the complete list of War Thunder Update 1.95.0.138 patch notes.

A bug where in the “windowed” mode the mouse clicks didn’t worked in the Steam overlay has been fixed.

Recently, the devs released another important update for the game. You will find that War Thunder Update 1.95.0.119 has quite a few bug fixes and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a bug in RB mode, where the anti-aircraft machine guns on some ground vehicles wouldn’t rise above the barrel elevation angle, and they fixed a bug which wouldn’t allow the resupply of ships in allied ports in Enduring Confrontation missions.

I remind you that Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder released on August 15, 2013 for PC; November 29, 2013 for PlayStation 4; April 17, 2014 for OS X; November 6, 2014 for Linux; June 2, 2015 for Android; and on June 19, 2018 for Xbox One.