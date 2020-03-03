Virtua Fighter’s 3D Imaging Was Actually Military Tech

The original Virtua Fighter, created and designed by Yu Suzuki, is widely recognized as the first 3D fighting game to spark a new era.

Back in the early 90s, polygonal 3D technology was not something common, neither was motion-capturing techniques. Suzuki not only pioneered the fighting genre with Virtua Fighter but also ended up inspiring several other 3D fighting franchises down the road like Tekken and Soulcalibur. His efforts even influenced the first PlayStation console for those unaware, which Sony was considering as a 2D-focused hardware before Virtua Fighter was released.

Speaking with Edge for the latest issue, Suzuki revealed that the only reason he decided to create Virtua Fighter was because the president of Sega — at the time — was consistently inquiring about a “strong” fighting game. The technology core to Virtua Fighter was created by Suzuki himself and that was no mere feat.

So many complicated calculations had to be taken into account such as for collision detections, frame-rates, momentums, movements, and more. There were no physics engines at the time. Suzuki had to manually do the maths and keep experimenting. Sure, the character models were primitive as it was the case during the arcade era. However, the smooth gameplay of Virtua Fighter was what captured everyone. Suzuki believes that to be the prime reason for its success.

Even more interesting (and actually amazing) fact here is that the 3D imaging technology running Virtua Fighter was only being used by the military. Hence, Suzuki managed to explore an avenue that everyone else thought was impossible.

That kind of 3D imaging was only really achievable by military simulation companies — at the time, I believe there were only three such companies. That’s why it [Virtua Fighter] had a huge impact on the industry.

In the latter Virtua Fighter installments, Suzuki took another giant leap by acquiring military-grade texture mapping technology from Lockheed Martin. That would normally have cost Sega millions but Suzuki engineered the technology down to a $50-per chip. These chips were then used to introduce texture-mapped 3D characters with Virtua Fighter 2 and later influenced mass-produced texture mapping in the entire game industry.

There are no plans at the moment to revisit the franchise for a sequel.