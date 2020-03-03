There was a time when you were required to have a particular set of red, blue and yellow stats on your equipment to make your Talents work. That era of Division 2 is over. In this, The Division 2 Warlords of New York Talents guide we’ve categorized each Talent available in Warlords Of New York Update. Make sure to read the entire guide to know what you really need.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Talents

With the addition of Gear 2.0 in the Warlords Of New York Update, many talents have been affected by it. Now talents can only be included on Backpack as well as Chest.

Along with the Talents, gear sets have also been affected however, they have different chest pieces and backpack talent functions. Also, the game includes few caveats such as Named items and Exotics.

Named Item equipment don’t have Talents anymore whereas Exotics will always have their signature talents, it doesn’t matter what their stats are.

With all these new additions, there are also few deductions. The requirements for unlocking talents have been excluded from The Division 2 and players are given full creative control of mixing any stats they want; red, blue or even yellow.

Coming back to the Talents in Division 2. Well, they are divided into two categories: Backpack and Chest. Below we have listed all the new talents in Warlords of New York.

Backpack

Backpack includes 21 different talents.

Combined Arms: total skill damage is added by 25% for 3 seconds once an opponent is shot.

Energize: Armor kit provides an additional tier for 15seconds and an overcharge at skill tier 6.

Tech support: Skill damage is added by 25% for 20seconds after a Skill kill.

Calculated: Kills from cover decrease 10% of Skill cooldowns.

Shock and Awe: Applying a status effect to an opponent results in a 20% increase in skill damage and repair for 20 seconds.

Safeguard: Total skill repair is added by 100% when in full armor.

Overclock: You and your teammates receive an additional 25% reload speed and a decrease in active cooldown within 7meters of your deployed skills.

Bloodsucker: An additional stack of 10% bonus armor is added and refreshed after killing an opponent.

Leadership: Upon doing the Cover to Cover, you and your teammates receive 12% of armor as an armor bonus for 10 seconds.

Protector: On a damaged Shield, you receive an additional 5% armor whereas your teammates receive 15% extras armor as a bonus for 3 seconds.

Vigilance: Total weapon damage is added by 25% and this buff is disabled for 4 seconds after receiving damage.

Versatile: You receive an increase in total weapon damage for 10seconds once you’ve swapped weapons (between primary and secondary).

Opportunistic: The damage caused by shotgun and marksman rifles is increased by 10% for 5 seconds.

Unstoppable Force: Total weapon damage is increased by 5% for 15seconds after killing an opponent.

Companion: Total damage increases by 15% if you enter the 5meter radius of an ally or skill.

Composure: Total weapon damage is increased by 15% when in cover.

Concussion: Total weapon damage is increased by 10% for 1.5 seconds when using marksman rifles for Headshots. Also, headshot kills add 15% additional weapon damage for 10seconds.

Creeping Death: Applying a status effect also applies to all opponents within a 5meter radius of the target.

Wicked: Total weapon damage is increased by 18% for 20seconds after applying a status effect.

Galvanize: You and your teammates receive a 40% armor bonus for 10seconds within 20meters, after applying a Blind, Ensnare, Confuse, or Shock to an opponent.

Clutch: Critical hits repair missing armor up to 3% after dropping below 15% armor.

Chest Talents

This list has 17 Chest Talents in Division 2.

Tag Team: The most recent enemy you damaged with a skill is marked. When the opponent deals a weapon damage, the active cooldown is reduced by 4 seconds.

Kinetic Momentum: When in combat, each skill generates a stack while active or not on cooldown. Stacks increase your total skill damage by 1% and total skill repair by 2%. Up to 15 stacks per skill. Lost when on cooldown.

Skilled: There’s a 25% possibility of Skill kills to reset skill cooldowns.

Spotter: Total weapon and skill damage are increased by 15% to beat the opponent.

Explosive Delivery: Once you throw a skill, it creates a blast after 1.5 seconds and destroys any opponent within the 5-meter radius.

Empathic Resolve: Your teammates receive a 3-15% increase in their total weapon and skill damage for 10 seconds.

Overwatch: When in cover for at least 10seconds, you and one of your teammates receive a 12% increase in total weapon and skill damage.

Intimidate: Total weapon damage is increased by 35% to opponents in a 10meter radius, when you have a bonus armor.

Unbreakable: Repairs 95% of your armor once consumed.

Vanguard: The installation of a shield makes it secure for 5 seconds and your teammates receive 45% of your armor for 20seconds.

Protected Reload: Provides an additional 20% bonus armor when reloading.

Glass Cannon: You receive a 25% increase in the damage you deal and 50% increase in the damage you take.

Gunslinger: Total weapon damage is increased by 20% for 5seconds after weapon swapping.

Focus: Total weapon damage is increased by 5% per second when you aim with an eight times higher scope, up to 50%.

Braced: Increases an additional 45% of weapon handling when in cover.

Spark: Increases total weapon damage by 15% for 15seconds when the opponent is damaged by a skill.

Obliterate: Total weapon damage is increased by 1% for 5seconds after a Critical Hit.