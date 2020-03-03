The Division 2 Warlords of New York Gear 2.0 Guide

With the release of Warlords of New York expansion, the gear system in The Division 2 also saw a much anticipated massive overhaul. This guide will explain the The Division 2 Warlords of New York Gear 2.0 system in detail.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Gear 2.0

The immediate change that hardcore The Division 2 players will be excited about is the return of the purported” God Roll”, permitting things to possibly drop with maximized attributes in all areas.

Improved UI to initially recognize the quality of an item. Requirements for talent has been removed. Mod slots have been redistributed and are currently linked to gear slots.

Recalibration Changes

Extract attributes and item talents and store them for all time in your recalibration library. In the event that you locate a higher roll of a stored attribute, you can replace it with old stored attributes.

The UI will flawlessly demonstrate that you have a good roll available to store in the library Stored attributes can be utilized uncertainly and are not used in the recalibration procedure.

Stats, Talents, mod slots and core stats can be recalibrated. The 1 recalibration limit for every item will remain.

Skill Power Changes

Skill Tier is now replacing the skill power. Six Skill Tiers; everything with the Skill Tier attribute will add one-tier. With each tier skill’s effectiveness will be boosted. Skill Mods never again have skill power requirements.

Dark Zone Improvements

Dark Zone XP is presently just obtainable through player-to-player interactions, collection of supply drops and successful extractions. All Dark Zone loot is presently contaminated and should be extracted.

You will also be able to see the stats and rolls of an item before extracting so you can discard it if it isn’t something you are interested in instead of wasting time on an extraction.

All the stats and attributes on gear items have been reworked or completely removed to make up for a simpler but more customizable build style.

The following attributes exist in the game and if you had any other on old gear, those have been reworked to the new system:

Weapon Damage

Ability Tier

Protective layer

Weapon Handling

Basic Hit Chance

Basic Hit Damage

Headshot Damage

Ability Damage

Ability Repair

Ability Haste

Protective layer Regeneration

Danger Protection

Wellbeing

Touchy Resistance

Mods

Mods have additionally been updated in Gear 2.0, however, they work much as they did previously. Gear mod slots will just roll on specific gear – the mask, chest piece, and backpack. There may be one mod slot each, and gear mods have been consolidated to a single roll.

With the removal of Skill Power for Skill Tiers, skill mods never again have a limitation associated with their use. Any skill mod can be equipped, without Skill Tier. This means Battery Mods have been removed.

Weapons

With Gear 2.0 the weapons additionally get attributes bars that plainly show how great the weapon is rolled. Every weapon archetype has 2 core stats. Detail: One for weapon damage(Marksman Rifle Damage), and afterward the extraordinary or special type bonus – Headshot Damage for Marksman Rifles for instance.

On the higher quality, they have a third stat which can be a ton of the things that used to show up as handling talents – additional magazine size or rpm or some other irregular stat.

This 3rd roll is exclusive to high-end weapons. So the best case is, you find an Assault Rifle with “damage to health” as the 3rd attribute.