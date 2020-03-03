The Division 2 Warlords of New York Financial District SHD Cache Locations Guide

The Division 2: Warlords of New York, with an entirely new area to discover, brings new collectibles for the players to find. We will be discussing SHD Caches and help you find The Division 2 Warlords of New York Financial District SHD Cache Locations in this guide.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Financial District SHD Cache Locations

Just like in the base game, you can collect these SHD Caches in Warlords of New York and then spend them to purchase upgrades for your characters such as skills and perks.

SHD Tech Cache #1

From the Burger Bar, head into the alleyway, and to your right you will find a locked door with ‘Exit’ written on it. Shoot the lock and head up the stairs into the complex.

Towards the back, open the door and head into the room to find the tech cache underneath a giant nutcracker.

SHD Tech Cache #2

Head into the sewage system from the main street and proceed deeper and head left, then turn right. From the iron railings, destroy the lock (You need to destroy this in order to be able to come out on the other side), now head back the way you came from, and go down the path you previously didn’t take (the right path), shoot the lock, and go in the door and emerge from the other side.

Here, proceed down the hallway, and you will find the tech cache lying on top of a gift box.

SHD Tech Cache #3

Your cache lies on top of a building, but in order to get there, you are going to have to unlock the door from the outside. For this, you need a clear vantage point so you can shoot the lock. We recommend going into the adjacent building, and heading up the stairs.

From here, you should be able to shoot the lock and unlock it. Once done, head back down and go to the objective building, climb up the metal sheets, and get on top of the building.

Head right past the fence gate and through the gate you previously unlocked. Climb the ladder and destroy the lock, to get into a room with a bunch of nutcrackers along with your tech cache lying creepily on top of a gift box.

SHD Tech Cache #4

Climb the truck next to the pizzeria, aim upwards and shoot the zipline to bring down the rope. Climb up to the roof of the building, and get on top of the adjacent rooftop by climbing the ladders. Parkour your way across, and climb up only to find yourself next to a second zipline.

Do not use the zipline, and simply destroy the junction box found on the building below which should unlock the previously locked exit door.

Now, make your way back to the first rooftop with the first zipline, and go through the door to find a broken elevator.

Open the door and zip your way up the line to find another locked exit door; behind which lo and behold, lies our tech cache.

SHD Tech Cache #5

By the big blue graffiti of the pufferfish, you should find a zipline on top, shoot it and climb it up.

You will now reach a dead-end with a locked fence gate; which can be very easily opened by shooting the electrical junction box found right across on the side of the building (Towards the top).

Parkour your way up the vents, and get up the rooftop. Shoot another yellow electrical box found on top behind the railings to open a door on your current roof. Past the door, you will find the final tech cache of the Financial District.