Tetsuya Nomura Interview Gives Us Greater Insight Into Final Fantasy 7 Remake

There’s still around a month until Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes out, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t still clamoring for details. With a short demo having released earlier today to give us a sneak peek, there’s also a Tetsuya Nomura interview where he talks about changes made to the game.

Final Fantasy 7 is a product of its time in every way that that can be taken, not only in terms of writing and gameplay but also in terms of age. While Final Fantasy 7 is seen as a classic by people who were around to play it when it first launched, twenty years have passed since then.

According to the Tetsuya Nomura interview, part of the reason that the game has had so much change given to it, including to the world, the combat system, and more, is to make it appealing not just to veteran Final Fantasy fans, but also to newcomers that might get into the series through 7.

One of the most notable changes includes the combat system, which is a hybrid between the original’s timed battle system and Final Fantasy 15’s real-time combat. Along with changing it up, however, the game’s dev team also had to make sure that the other characters wouldn’t be sidelined, creating a character changing mechanic. There’s also mid-battle dialogue between them.

The game’s expansion also allows various side-characters to be deepened, like Jesse, Biggs, and Wedge, the three original members of AVALANCHE who die at the end of the game’s first act. Nomura, for instance, talked about going to Jesse’s home and meeting her parents, to give her more depth.

The Tetsuya Nomura interview closed with him saying that he was confident that all of the content in the game, which would be roughly 40 hours despite never leaving the starting city of Midgar, would satisfy everyone.

While we don’t know if this is true or not, Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks absolutely amazing. The game will be releasing on April 10 exclusively for the Playstation 4.