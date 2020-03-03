Riot Will Try To Fix The League Of Legends Client… Again

“Operation Cleanup Campaign” is what Riot Games has labelled a newfound initiative to fix (and clean) the current League of Legends client.

In an announcement posted earlier today, the developer confirmed that a number of changes and improvements will be made to the backend infrastructure of the League of Legends client in the coming six months. The upcoming series of updates will notably focus on two main performance metrics: improve the booting time of the League of Legends client as well as champion select lock-in time, and squash several related bugs.

The client is not in great shape. It’s got too many bugs, too much lag (especially in champ select), and a whole host of issues like memory leaks, crashes, freezes, and on and on.

Riot Games revealed that the current version of the League of Legends client uses far too many plugins and applications. During the booting process, for example, “41 separate plugins and 16 applications” are loaded that take anywhere from 100ms to 800ms each. To that end, the entire Javascript framework called Ember will be reworked to make the same booting process smoother and faster.

The League of Legends client has gone through several evolutions in the past decade. The current version only arrived a couple of years back, which while being a vast improvement over the previous version still had a lot of issues to deal with. Riot Games did promise back then to address the problems but as the months went by, those problems only ended up multiplying.

Hence, why as far as the community is concerned, the promise to fix the League of Legends client is not a new one. Riot Games has acknowledge the concern to be valid. The developer will be making amends by sharing specific performance targets and clear details on the changes inbound in the coming months.

Elsewhere, the League of Legends boards are being permanently closed in the coming weeks. The closure will mark an end to nearly a decade of several thousands worth of posts made between both developers and players on the platform. From hereon, all discussions/communications related to League of Legends will be handled through other social media accounts and channels, which has already been the case for several years now.