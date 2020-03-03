Resident Evil 3 Remake Story Spoiled a Bit in ESRB Rating

The official ESRB rating for Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake just surfaced. The summary of the rating may have spoiled the RE3 remake story so be warned.

The ESRB official website just listed the ESRB rating for the upcoming installment in the Resident Evil franchise. Unsurprisingly, the game received an ESRB rating of M for mature 17+. Leaks and gameplay videos related to the game indicated that it was going to be a gory game like previous RE games. However, a summary released alongside the rating potentially spoiled the RE3 remake story. Here is the official summary:

This is survival-horror action game in which players assume the role of a special units member (Jill Valentine) as she tries to escape a zombie outbreak. From a third-person perspective, players traverse various environments (e.g., subways, city streets, building corridors) as they avoid being attacked by zombies and large enemy creatures. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and explosives to defend themselves and kill creatures. Some attacks result in decapitation and/or dismemberment of enemies, often accompanied by large splatters of blood. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence: a man executed at close range; a character impaled through the chest by a creature’s tentacle. A handful of areas depict mutilated corpses/zombies with exposed organs and viscera. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in the dialogue.

At the start, the summary explains the basic premise of the game. We will be helping Jill Valentine in escaping the zombie outbreak. Players will face zombies and big creatures. Furthermore, a lot of weapons will be employed to assist the characters in battling in-game enemies. There will be scenes containing decapitation and dismemberment of enemies. Up to this point, all this is regular Resident Evil stuff.

It gets interesting when there is a mention of a man getting executed at close range. Another RE character will get impaled by some creature’s tentacle. This part of the summary may or may not be a spoiler to people. Fans speculate that the summary is eluding to the fate of RE3 characters known as Brad and Murphy.

These two characters appeared in the original Resident Evil 3 game. The RE3 remake story may include the dismemberment or decapitation of any of these characters. However, this summary doesn’t spoil a major plot point in the game. This could be the fate of regular bystanders for all we know.

Capcom is set to release the Resident Evil 3 remake for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on March 3.