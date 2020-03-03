Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Hotfix Is Out, Two New Language Options

Payday 2 has received a hotfix for its Cartel Business Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Hotfix has fixes for Jacket’s Piece when using the new weapon color system, Bonnie and Ethan turning invisible when using the raincoats, and the bank lobby disappearing if you were standing in a particular spot in the level. They are also activating two new language options.

After the success of the original thanks to its proposal, which puts you in the shoes of some robbers and forced you to collab with other players to get out of the different robberies, Overkill tried their luck again with a sequel, which is very continuous in its approach, it is also ambitious, varied, long, and fun. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Hotfix.

Added “stealth is an option” and a stealth bonus to the San Martín Bank Heist.

Fixed an issue on the San Martín Bank Heist, that caused the civilian behind the mechanic shop to have problems detecting the player.

Fixed an issue on the San Martín Bank Heist, that caused the Janitor to teleport between the two backside rooms.

Fixed an issue on the San Martín Bank Heist in Payday 2, that caused the guard on the roof to act unpredictably.

Fixed an issue on the San Martín Bank Heist, where converted cops could interrupt the drills.

Fixed an issue on the San Martín Bank Heist where if you stood in a particular spot outside the bank parts of the lobby would disappear.

Fixed an issue on San Martín Bank Heist where part of a wall would be visible inside the vault.

日本語 and 中文

We are very happy to announce that we now have Payday 2 available in two new languages with increased support for our friends in the east. Japanese and Chinese language support is now available and can be activated from the “properties” of the game in your Steam library.

Here you will find the complete list of Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Hotfix patch notes. I remind you that Overkill and 505 Games’ Payday 2 released on August 13, 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360; on June 12, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on February 23, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.