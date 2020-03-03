Nintendo Switch System Update 9.2 Is Live, General Improvements

Nintendo Switch has received System Update 9.2. This patch should download automatically, but take note that you can also download this manually at system settings. You will find that Nintendo Switch System Update 9.2 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note.

Something that stands out in this patch is that they made some general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience. Below you will find the complete list of Nintendo Switch System Update 9.2 patch notes.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Nintendo constantly aims to improve the functionality of its systems and services in order to provide the easiest, most user-friendly experience possible. As a part of these efforts, we are making Nintendo Switch system updates available for download via the Internet.

Last year on December 4th, Nintendo released another update. You will find that Nintendo Switch System Update 9.1, like the newest update, also made some general system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, and they resolved an issue where the color animation was not displaying correctly when attaching a Joy-Con controller to the Nintendo Switch console.

In other news, DOOM Eternal is in development for Nintendo Switch, but we will have to wait several months to play it. Luckily, it seems that the wait will be worth it, since they announced that this version will surprise us. In a talk with US Gamer that took place at PAX East 2020, Marty Stratton, producer of id Software, talked about the Nintendo Switch version of DOOM Eternal.

There he said that it is a port that “will surprise a lot of people” and believes that the public will love it. The bad news is that, at the moment, Marty Stratton is not ready to share a DOOM Eternal launch window for Switch. The only thing that he can ensure, is that the Switch port continues to progress further and that Panic Button is doing a good job at making this a great game.

But why does it take so long to arrive? According to Stratton, although the project is on track and Panic Button are masters of the art, there is work to be done. As mentioned by the creative, for DOOM Eternal to be able to reach Nintendo Switch, there are several adjustments that must be made. That said, all the effort is to ensure that it is the best possible port for this platform.

I remind you that Nintendo’s latest handheld console, the Nintendo Switch, released across the globe on March 3, 2017.