Neverwinter Update 120.20200204a.16 Is Live, Various Changes

Neverwinter has received Update 120.20200204a.16. You can download this patch on PlayStation 4. You will find that Neverwinter Update 120.20200204a.16 has various changes, quite a few improvements, and some adjustments. Something that stands out in this patch is that when selling several items to a vendor, such as the Professions vendor, it no longer causes the client to crash.

This is based on the Fourth Edition of D&D, bringing us back to an interactive version of the Forgotten Realms, which takes us to the city of Neverwinter. Take note that Neverwinter is not part of the Neverwinter Nights series. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Neverwinter Update 120.20200204a.16.

Achievements: The in-game achievement, Tamer of Demogorgon, is now completed when achieving Gold rank on Demogorgon (Master), as normal mode is no longer available.

The in-game achievement, Tamer of Demogorgon, is now completed when achieving Gold rank on Demogorgon (Master), as normal mode is no longer available. Avernus: Various changes have been made to the environment art and visual effects in Avernus to improve performance. Most of these shouldn’t be too noticeable, but as an example, the protective field around Vallenhas Keep will now fade at a distance.

Various changes have been made to the environment art and visual effects in Avernus to improve performance. Most of these shouldn’t be too noticeable, but as an example, the protective field around Vallenhas Keep will now fade at a distance. Classes and Balance: Oathkeeper Paladin – Guarded Prayers no longer generates Action Points longer than intended in Neverwinter.

Oathkeeper Paladin – Guarded Prayers no longer generates Action Points longer than intended in Neverwinter. Classes and Balance: Warlock – Soul Sparks are now properly generated when the warlock has Hellfire Expertise.

Warlock – Soul Sparks are now properly generated when the warlock has Hellfire Expertise. Item Powers: Berserker’s Might – This item power no longer keeps players in a combat state after combat ends.

Berserker’s Might – This item power no longer keeps players in a combat state after combat ends. Infernal Citadel: Hellfire Engine – There is no longer a spot where players can stand undamaged regardless of grate destruction.

Hellfire Engine – There is no longer a spot where players can stand undamaged regardless of grate destruction. Vendors: The Trade Bar Merchant no longer incorrectly opens the Zen Market to the Supplies category when the player selects the “Purchase Enchanted Keys” dialog option.

Here you will find the complete list of Neverwinter Update 120.20200204a.16 patch notes. I remind you that Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios’ Neverwinter released on June 20, 2013 for PC; on March 31, 2015 for Xbox One; and on July 19, 2016 for PlayStation 4.