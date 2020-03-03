Need for Speed Heat Update 1.7 Released, Black Market Delivery

Need for Speed Heat received Update 1.7. You can download this patch on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. You will find that Need for Speed Heat Update 1.7 has quite a few quality of life improvements, various bug fixes, UI adjustments, and more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that this is the first Black Market Delivery. They added the Aston Martin DB11 Volante ‘19 that comes as a free addition, and the second one is a brand new paid car, the McLaren F1 ‘93.

This installment of the well-known and successful Need for Speed ​​franchise takes you to the urban and sunny Palm City, a place that during the day will allow you to earn money by taking part in quite a few different events, but at nightfall the danger appears with illegal street races. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Need for Speed Heat Update 1.7.

PC: 7.74 GB

PS4: 8.38 GB

Xbox One: 7.7 GB

Black Market Delivery

As touched upon in the Under the Hood article, the Need for Speed Heat March Update features the first Black Market Delivery. Once you’ve launched the updated game, you’ll meet Raziel. He’ll give you a call to let you know that there’s a car waiting to be collected down at Port Murphy.

That’s only the beginning – as you pick it up, Raziel will give you tasks, and as time goes on, you can unlock new character customization, vanity items and a body kit for that car. Two cars are released with the March Update. The Aston Martin DB11 Volante ‘19 comes as a free addition, being a variant of an existing car. The second one is a brand new paid car, the McLaren F1 ‘93.

Along with unlocking new vanity items like the new Beat Sync underglow, you will also notice that you’re playing some new events. Once completed, you will be able to replay them outside of the Black Market Delivery in Need for Speed Heat.

Quality of Life improvements

Adjustable camera shake: We've added a slider to the options that adjusts the amount of camera shake while you're driving. You can find it in the "Driving" tab in the settings.

"Game is not paused" Notification: When you're accessing the Need for Speed Heat menu during online play, you will find a notification that the game is not paused while you're playing online.

New item notification: Until now, when you entered the garage and unlocked new car parts, you would be prompted with a feed of the new items on the right side of the screen. It was easy to miss a part if you unlocked many at once, so we changed the way you are notified about new parts. From now on, when you receive a new item in the garage, you will find a yellow notification banner labeling the category, guiding you to the new part.

Vanity Items: You have more ways to customize your car. You can choose from a variety of themed decals, add a new underglow that is in sync with the beat of the music or customize the color of your car's backfire.

Here you will find the complete list of Need for Speed Heat Update 1.7 patch notes. I remind you that EA and Ghost Games’ Need For Speed Heat released on November 8, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.