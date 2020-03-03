The Division 2: Warlords of New York brings Gear 2.0 to the looter-shooter, and with it comes a massive amount of overhauls, tweaks, and alterations to all our favorite gear. This includes exotics as well and our guide will explain How Exotics Work in The Division 2 Warlords of New York.

So, what should agents expect to see changed concerning their favorite super-loot? Well, the answer to this is Gear 2.0 will reduce all exotics to a single, more powerful talent.

You must be thinking what are the things included in “Gear 2.0”? Don’t worry we got your back.

Things included in Gear 2.0 are as follows:

All weapons, gear and mods have been reworked. Due to this change, all existing items have been converted into the new system.

Gear has been converted to only contain the following attributes:

Weapon Damage

Skill Tier

Armor

Weapon Handling

Critical Hit Chance

Critical Hit Damage

Headshot Damage

Skill Damage

Skill Repair

Skill Haste

Armor Regeneration

Hazard Protection

Health

Explosive Resistance

All Brand Bonuses and Talents have also been reworked. Under Gear 2.0, the following rules apply to talents:

All talents have been reworked.

Talents will now only appear on Chest and Backpack gear, as well as Weapons.

All items can have a maximum of one Talent.

Warlords of New York have opted to go with a “do more with less,” approach.

Instead of three convoluted talents that take a little homework to understand, exotics will now have one powerful talent that is easy to understand. This goes for both armor and weapon, but they will remain better than other items.

Regular gear and Gear Sets will only have talents on backpacks and chest pieces, but exotics will always have their one uber-talent.

Two exotic limit will remain in-place, so you won’t suddenly find yourself running three exotic weapons in a single build.

In Warlords of New York, developers want players to have a single, easy to understand talent that alters their play style on each.

There will be no way to upgrade level 30 exotics to level 40 at the launch of Warlords of New York.

Though just don’t think of disassembling them just yet because there may be a use for them in the future. Until such an upgrade system deploys you will need to grind out new level 40 exotics once you reach the new level cap.

Existing exotics will drop from the same sources as they did before, so it shouldn’t take you long to reacquire your favorites.