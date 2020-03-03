Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Teased For Halo MCC On PC

343 Industries recently released a trailer teasing the release of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary edition. The Xbox Game Studios based developer briefly put up a Windows Store page listing for Halo: Combat Evolved. All these tidbits indicate that we may get some official news soon regarding the arrival of Halo CE to the Master Cheif Collection on PC.

The Halo developer titled the recently released trailer as ‘Unseal the Hushed Casket’. The trailer begins with a conversation between Captain Keyes and Cortana from the opening of the first game. We come across multiple stasis pods one of which contains the Master Cheif himself. The trailer concludes as the Cheif is wakened from his slumber. We then see the Halo: Combat Evolved logo become visible next to the Halo Anniversary logo.

343 Industries put up a Windows Store Page for Halo: Combat Evolved earlier. It was spotted by TrueAchievements but the page has been removed since then. New screenshots of the port along with a link to pre-load the game were featured on the page.

If we put two and two together, it seems obvious that the original Halo game is coming to PC via a fresh port. This time, the game will make its way to the Master Cheif Collection on PC. 343 Studios may soon release some official information regarding the release.

When Halo: Combat Evolved was first released in 2001, it turned the FPS genre on its head. A badass protagonist combined with extra-terrestrial enemies and engaging gameplay made the game stand out. The OST for the original game is still considered legendary especially due to the final mission of the game.

The Master Chief Collection is a compilation of games from the Halo franchise. The Xbox Game Studios released the bundle on November 11, 2014, containing all the previous Halo games. 343 Industries released an enhanced remake of Combat Evolved in 2011. This was called the Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary edition.

The Anniversary edition for the original game recently concluded beta testing which turned out to be a productive event. 343 Industries stated that the MCC development update included various bug fixes.

Admittedly, there is no clear cut indication of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary coming to PC. But, it’s hard not to think that considering the recent teaser trailer. A fresh port of Combat Evolved with the added benefits of the Anniversary version is long overdue.