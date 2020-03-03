Fortnite Update 2.60 (12.10) Released, Eggsellent Eggs

Fortnite received Update 2.60 (12.10). You can download the latest Fortnite patch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.60 (12.10) is quite a big update, as there are new content, various bug fixes, and some improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added Eggsellent Eggs that can be used as props or collectibles.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Fortnite Update 2.60 (12.10).

Prefabs and the individual props they are made out of are now much easier to access! Double-click a prefab or gallery to explore thousands of props. These props can be individually selected, spawn into the world and even bound to your quickbar. Eggsellent Eggs: Colorful and quirky, these new eggs can be used as props or collectibles!

Fixed an issue where players could leave the island boundary when the "Allow Out of Bounds" setting was turned "Off".

Added island options in Fortnite to control which team a player spawns onto when joining a minigame in progress.

Fixed an issue where players would become invisible when landing in water after crouching in the Creepin’ Cardboard item.

Fixed an issue where the Sneaky Snowman and Creepin’ Cardboard items would not properly show up when added to the Quick Bar.

Fixed an issue where Creepin’ Cardboard items would not properly show up to other players that joined a game in progress.

Fixed an issue where Island Inspector Photos would not capture properly when taken.

Fixed an issue where the “Paste” functionality would be missing on Mobile when multi-selecting items with the Phone tool.

Fixed an issue in Fortnite, on the Neo Tilted Factory, where there was an additional roof trim asset that needed to be removed.

Removed Prop-O-Matic functionality for the Middle Straight Cave asset, from The Shark Cliff Gallery, since it was causing visual issues.

Fixed an issue where the Yellow Mushrooms would turn invisible on mobile or on Low Graphics Quality settings.

Fixed an issue where the Billboard, in Street Gallery A, could only be placed on grid.

