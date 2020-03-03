FIFA 20 Update 1.16 (Title Update #12) Released, CONMEBOL

FIFA 20 has received Update 1.16 (Title Update #12). You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that FIFA 20 Update 1.16 (Title Update #12) has quite a few issues that have been addressed for FUT, Volta mode, and more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added CONMEBOL competitions to Career Mode and Kick Off.

FIFA 20 is the latest edition of the sports saga of EA, and the 7th installment of the series in the console generation led by Xbox One and PS4, as well as Nintendo Switch. It is the most complete, ambitious and varied delivery of FIFA in the last decade, including groundbreaking modes such as VOLTA Football. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding FIFA 20 Update 1.16 (Title Update #12).

Increased the impact of the Overload Ball Side D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina.

Increased the impact of the Constant Pressure D-Pad Tactic on in-game Stamina in order to match the impact of Overload Ball Side.

Added FIFA 20 CONMEBOL competitions to Career Mode and Kick Off.

Added the CONMEBOL Libertadores as a standalone competition in the main menu.

Added new stadiums, teams, kits, and presentation packages for CONMEBOL competitions.

Quick Selling Squad Fitness Items from the Squad Actions menu displayed an incorrect Quick Sell value, and the Item was unable to be Quick Sold.

Player Pick Items were not displaying correctly on the FUT Champions end of match Rank Progression screen.

Here you will find the complete list of FIFA 20 Update 1.16 (Title Update #12) patch notes.