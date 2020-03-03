E3 2020 Organizer Assures Vigilance Amidst Coronavirus Fears

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2020) will take place as scheduled in the summer, organizer Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has assured. While the coronavirus outbreak continues to force a number of publishers to pull out of conventions in light of safety, E3 2020 remains “on track for an exciting show” without any delays — at least for now.

In a statement given to VICE over a potential impact by the coronavirus epidemic, ESA stated that the situation is being closely watched and priority will always be given to the safety of all attendees. As such, preparations for E3 2020 are “moving ahead full speed” and registered publishers (exhibitors) are still committed to be present on the show-floor.

Everyone is watching the situation very closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.

Last month, the Taipei Game Show 2020 was postponed to take place sometime in the summers. Following that; Sony, Capcom, Square Enix, and others decided to skip PAX East for safety reasons. Furthermore, the Game Developers Conference 2020 had to be inevitably cancelled after several prominent companies like Sony and Microsoft decided to drop out. Hence, why the assumption that unless the coronavirus outbreak gets finally contained, E3 2020 may possibly get caught as well. ESA seems pretty confident that nothing of the like will happen but with the expo still months away, only time will tell if publishers decide to abandon the annual convention for safety reasons.

E3 2020 is currently scheduled to take place from June 9 – 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. With Sony skipping for the second time in a row, all eyes will be on Microsoft to reveal more details for Xbox Series X. The company is expected to drop a ton of announcements, including gameplay footage and its next-generation roadmap.