A Death Stranding X Half-Life Crossover Is In The Works

Kojima Productions is also working on a Death Stranding x Half-Life crossover. The Death Stranding developer recently released a video that confirmed the PC release date of the game. Along with that, the video confirmed the crossover with Valve Corporation official.

The new trailer released by Kojima Productions shows Sam Porter Bridges traversing the Death Stranding world. The video is technically the PC release date trailer for the Kojima Productions game. The game is set to come out on PC on June 2 this year. At the end of the video, Sam is seen posing with a headcrab in front of a mirror. Then we see the title “Death Stranding X Half-Life”.

We have little to no information regarding this upcoming crossover. Although it looks like Kojima Productions will release this crossover to the Steam and Epic Games Store version of the game. The steam description page had this to say about the PC launch and Death Stranding x Half-Life crossover:

Additional PC features include HIGH FRAME RATE, PHOTO MODE and ULTRA-WIDE MONITOR SUPPORT. Also includes cross-over content from Valve Corporation’s HALF-LIFE series.

The blurb also contained the following information:

We’re also thrilled to announce that the PC edition of Death Stranding will also feature content from one of Valve’s most iconic franchises, Half-Life.

While Kojima Productions didn’t have much to say about the crossover, the possibilities are endless. The two franchises seem to have much in common when it comes to the sci-fi world featured in the games. Both franchises have supernatural beings accompanied by grotesque and monstrous creatures. While Death Stranding has a larger open-world environment, elements from the Half-Life franchise could definitely fit right into the game.

Recently, Valve Corporation has been on a path of reviving the Half-Life franchise. It was November of 2014 when Half-Life 2 saw the light of day. Valve’s sci-fi first-person shooter series is one of the most critically acclaimed franchises of all time.

Valve recently announced the release date of Half-Life: Alyx. The game will be a prequel to Half-Life 2 with Alyx being the protagonist in the upcoming installment. Valve will be releasing the game on March 23 which is way before the PC release of Death Stranding.

We don’t know whether the crossover will incorporate elements from the original Half-Life games or from the upcoming installment. Either way, we are definitely on board with this convergence.

Let us remind you that the PC edition of Death Stranding will include a digital version of the game’s soundtrack. This will be accompanied by 10 unreleased bonus tracks and other goodies. People who pre-order the game will receive in-game silver and gold armor plates and a selection of wallpapers.

Kojima Productions released Death Stranding on the PlayStation 4 on November 4. The PC edition of the game will be available in June on Steam and the Epic Games Store.