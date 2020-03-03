Death Stranding PC Uses Denuvo With Partial Controller Support

Death Stranding will be using the controversial Denuvo anti-tamper technology on PC as a safeguard against the menace of piracy. The confirmation of the digital rights management scheme was only confirmed earlier today after the Steam listing of Death Stranding was updated, and will surely have players frowning.

Denuvo has been the subject of much criticism in the past. There have often been arguments put forward by players about Denuvo affecting in-game performance. Such claims have so far been denied by the officials but based on the overall perception of the player-base, Death Stranding employing Denuvo on PC will not be something that players digest that easily.

Furthermore, the updated Steam listing also confirmed that Death Stranding will feature partial controller support on PC. This was actually given months back when Steam started taking pre-orders but an assumption was made that Kojima Productions might be able to offer full controller support near launch. Partial over here means that some parts of Death Stranding will require the use of keyboards or mice. Full support would have allowed players to sit back on their couches and play through the entirety of Death Stranding with a controller.

Death Stranding is the first game from Hideo Kojima after his controversial split with long-time employer Konami. He has spoken about how the inspiration behind the game was a feeling of loneliness that has been present in him since childhood. The enigmatic storyline includes a lot of novelty features sewn right into the game, making it very different from the usual major releases nowadays. Also, in typical Kojima fashion, Death Stranding has a ton of product placements that players might find a bit cumbersome.

Kojima has also expressed an interest in returning to the drawing board for another Death Stranding installment. However, at the same time, he outlined a few requirements and wishes of his own that would be necessary for a sequel in what Kojima Productions has been touting to be a new genre. Firstly, a sequel would have to start from scratch. Kojima would naturally be borrowing core elements from the original but a second game will have to offer something different in its own capacity. Secondly, Kojima is very interested in working with actor Norman Reedus again on another project. Hence, if a Death Stranding sequel happens, he would want the Walking Dead star to return as well.

In our review, we found that Kojima may have swerved off course in trying to integrate novelty features. However, Death Stranding still has other attractions that makes it a potential purchase for both old and new Kojima fans.