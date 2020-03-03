DayZ Update 1.13 (1.07) Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

DayZ has received Update 1.13 (1.07). You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that DayZ Update 1.13 (1.07) has important fixes, from small gameplay tweaks to the inventory fixes that were affecting the players experience. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the Repeater Carbine which uses .357 rounds.
Based on the mod developed for Arma 2, Bohemia immerses us in a survival game. The objective is to look for weapons, medicines and water to not only survive, but also to end the hordes of violent enemies. The survival component is mixed with the online multiplayer in a title loaded with nonstop action. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding DayZ Update 1.13 (1.07).
- Fixed: A server crash caused by certain player actions (On XBOX One)
- Fixed: A game crash caused by inventory manipulation
- Fixed: A server crash related to dropping large items (reverted the physical dropping until this issue is resolved)
- Fixed: A case of bullets not being registered when starting to shoot while the weapon is moved
- Fixed: Doors in certain military barracks were disappearing
- Fixed: Item description of beige Working Boots
- Fixed: An exploit allowing to carry heavy items while running
- Fixed: Voice chat could be activated while in the inventory
- Added: DayZ Repeater Carbine
- Added: .357 Rounds
- Added: 12ga Rubber Slugs
- Added: Amusement park locations throughout Chernarus
- Changed: Global lighting changes (ground-lighting addition, brightness of day and night, shadow contrast during clear weather, rain visual tweaks, darker clouds during overcast)
- Changed: Updated the inventory attachment icons (missing icons added, some icons tweaked and unused removed to free space for more in future)
- Changed: Clean-up of the car damage zones in DayZ
- Changed: Lowered the amount of leaked coolant when the radiator is destroyed in the car
- Changed: The open option for the fence gate can be accessed easier
- Changed: Removed the collision from Barbed Wire
- Changed: Barbed Wire now causes bleeding sources instead of shock damage
- Changed: The fence and watchtower kits can be dismantled
- Changed: Heavy items (with collision) are dropped using physics
Here you will find the complete list of DayZ Update 1.13 (1.07) patch notes. I remind you that Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ originally released on December 16, 2013 and can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.