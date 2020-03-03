DayZ Update 1.13 (1.07) Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

DayZ has received Update 1.13 (1.07). You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that DayZ Update 1.13 (1.07) has important fixes, from small gameplay tweaks to the inventory fixes that were affecting the players experience. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the Repeater Carbine which uses .357 rounds.

Based on the mod developed for Arma 2, Bohemia immerses us in a survival game. The objective is to look for weapons, medicines and water to not only survive, but also to end the hordes of violent enemies. The survival component is mixed with the online multiplayer in a title loaded with nonstop action. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding DayZ Update 1.13 (1.07).

Fixed: A server crash caused by certain player actions (On XBOX One)

Fixed: A game crash caused by inventory manipulation

Fixed: A server crash related to dropping large items (reverted the physical dropping until this issue is resolved)

Fixed: A case of bullets not being registered when starting to shoot while the weapon is moved

Fixed: Doors in certain military barracks were disappearing

Fixed: Item description of beige Working Boots

Fixed: An exploit allowing to carry heavy items while running

Fixed: Voice chat could be activated while in the inventory

Added: DayZ Repeater Carbine

Added: .357 Rounds

Added: 12ga Rubber Slugs

Added: Amusement park locations throughout Chernarus

Changed: Global lighting changes (ground-lighting addition, brightness of day and night, shadow contrast during clear weather, rain visual tweaks, darker clouds during overcast)

Changed: Updated the inventory attachment icons (missing icons added, some icons tweaked and unused removed to free space for more in future)

Changed: Clean-up of the car damage zones in DayZ

Changed: Lowered the amount of leaked coolant when the radiator is destroyed in the car

Changed: The open option for the fence gate can be accessed easier

Changed: Removed the collision from Barbed Wire

Changed: Barbed Wire now causes bleeding sources instead of shock damage

Changed: The fence and watchtower kits can be dismantled

Changed: Heavy items (with collision) are dropped using physics

Here you will find the complete list of DayZ Update 1.13 (1.07) patch notes. I remind you that Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ originally released on December 16, 2013 and can be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.