ARK Genesis Volcanic Biome Glitch Locations Guide

This guide will list all the ARK Genesis Volcanic Biome Glitch Locations. Fix the glitches to get Hexagons as a reward.

ARK Genesis Volcanic Biome Glitch Locations



The story glitch locations can be unlocked in any order. There are 8 story note glitches.

Location #1

This glitch location is present on the ground between some trees. It is located at Latitude 17.2 and Longitude 87.9.

Location #2

This glitch location is present on the hill of a volcano. It is located at Latitude 37.3 and Longitude 86.2.

Location #3

This glitch location is present on the edge of a cliff. It is located at Latitude 28.5 and Longitude 80.5.

Location #4

This glitch location is present on the edge of a pond of lava. It is located at Latitude 17.0 and Longitude 71.2.

Location #5

This glitch location is present near the side of a mountain. It is located at Latitude 48.3 and Longitude 73.5.

Location #6

This glitch location is present on a big rock on a mountain. It is located at Latitude 41.5 and Longitude 75.9.

Location #7

This glitch location is present on the edge of a mountain. It is located at Latitude 36.7 and Longitude 72.3.

Location #8

This glitch location is present on the side of a mountain slope. It is located at Latitude 28.2 and Longitude 73.9.

Volcanic Lore

There are a total of 7 Volcanic Lore glitch locations.

Location #1

This glitch location is present in a small area in the pond. It is located at Latitude 44.5 and Longitude 85.5.

Location #2

This glitch location is present in a cave inside a volcanic mountain. It is located at Latitude 26.8 and Longitude 77.1.

Location #3

This glitch location is present on a small land in the river. It is located at Latitude 47.4 and Longitude 66.7.

Location #4

This glitch location is present on the side of a mountain slope. It is located at Latitude 35.6 and Longitude 77.4.

Location #5

This glitch location is present between a waterfall and a rock. It is located at Latitude 27.9 and Longitude 66.7.

Location #6

This glitch location is present on the edge of a pond of lava. It is located at Latitude 25.2 and Longitude 77.2.

Location #7

This glitch location is present on the ground between some rocks. It is located at Latitude 12.4 and Longitude 76.2.

Tidbit Glitch locations

There are a total of 15 tidbit glitch discoveries in the Volcanic Biome.

Location #1

This glitch location is present on a ledge near the flowing lava. It is located at Latitude 43.2 and Longitude 80.6.

Location #2

This glitch location is present on the ground in muddy water. It is located at Latitude 43.6 and Longitude 76.1.

Location #3

This glitch location is present on a ledge of a mountain. It is located at Latitude 21.8 and Longitude 69.2.

Location #4

This glitch location is present inside a cave having many crystals. It is located at Latitude 28.1 and Longitude 80.2.

Location #5

This glitch location is present on a mountain. It is located at Latitude 42.7 and Longitude 73.6.

Location #6

This glitch location is present on the ground beside some flowing lava. It is located at Latitude 33.0 and Longitude 66.9.

Location #7

This glitch location is present on a mountainside. It is located at Latitude 35.0 and Longitude 86.4.

Location #8

Location #9

This glitch location is present on a mountain. It is located at Latitude 19.8 and Longitude 72.8.

Location #10

This glitch location is present on a ledge of a mountain. It is located at Latitude 21.1 and Longitude 85.3.

Location #11

This glitch location is present on a rock surrounded by lava. It is located at Latitude 40.7 and Longitude 73.6.

Location #12

This glitch location is present just under a rock ledge on a mountain. It is located at Latitude 42.2 and Longitude 67.8.

Location #13

This glitch location is present inside a cave having many crystals. It is located at Latitude 30.9 and Longitude 81.

Location #14

This glitch location is present on the ground between some muddy puddles. It is located at Latitude 13.6 and Longitude 87.1.

Location #15

This glitch location is present on a mountain ledge. It is located at Latitude 22.2 and Longitude 69.7