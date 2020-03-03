Apex Legends Update 1.31 Is Out, System Override Event

Apex Legends has received Update 1.31. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Apex Legends Update 1.31 is quite a big patch, as there are tweaks, bug fixes, various improvements, and adjustments. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added the new System Override Event that runs from March 3rd to the 17th.

Apex Legends is a battle royale free to play game by Respawn set in the futuristic and sci-fi universe of Titanfall. In this way, you have to form an assault group with other users and face a huge map against 60 players to see who is victorious. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Apex Legends Update 1.31.

Limited Time Mode – Deja Loot: Deja Loot is a unique take on the Apex games where “random” is a dirty word. A glitch in the system has caused all loot to spawn in the same location every match for the duration of the event. Even the plane path and circle locations will be fixed for this mode, which will change on a daily basis while the loot location stays the same for the whole event.

When you pick up Evo Shield it will start out weaker than a Common Body Shield (White), but as you do damage to non-downed players throughout the match it can become even stronger than Epic Body Shields (Purple). Evo Shields change color as they progress, but their perpetual distinctive glow will help you identify them. Progress also carries over from person to person, so look forward to some interesting late game scenarios. Exclusive Event Prize Track with two Legendary Weapon skins in Apex Legends.

24 Event Limited premium cosmetic available directly or through System Override Event Packs

Octane Heirloom Set Preview: Unlock all 24 System Override cosmetics during the event and unlock the Octane Heirloom set for free.

Reduced the intensity of muzzle flash while aiming down the sight for all weapons except shotties and snipers Red dot has been added to the iron sights for Prowler and L-STAR; iron sights dot will stay properly centered during weapon sway and bob movements in Apex Legends.

Heirloom crafting: We’re changing up the Heirloom system to make it easier for you to acquire the heirloom you want. Instead of an entire Heirloom set dropping at once, you’ll now receive Heirloom shards. You can then use those shards to pick the exact Heirloom set you’d like. The shards will have the same drop rate as the previous system, so that after 500 Apex Packs, you will have enough Heirloom Shards to obtain an Heirloom set from the Heirloom shop. And don’t worry, your existing progress towards the 500 Apex Packs will carry over with the switch. Remember that once a player owns all of the Heirloom sets, the player will not be eligible to receive more shards until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.

Here you will find the complete list of Apex Legends Update 1.31 patch notes. I remind you that Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends released on February 4, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.