AMD Radeon RX 590 GME is Real and China Exclusive?

It’s been a while now that Chinese market has introduced wide range computer hardware to their local online stores. Most of these products were not official releases from the actual brands and appeared to be a bit sketchy. However, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been dealing with things differently. With the release of the RX 5500 XT, AMD also launched a new RX 590 Golden Mouse Edition (GME)

The RX 590 upon release was a cheaper solution with enormous memory compared to the NVidia GeForce GTX 1000 series in the same price group. The AMD RX 590 was in competition with the slightly more expensive GeForce GTX 1070. Even though the RX 590 lacked with just a few frames behind the NVidia GTX 1070, it was a better purchase due to its impressive hardware specification and cheaper price. However with the passing year, AMD worked on different projects when it came to graphics cards. The public was informed on the RX 5000 XT series but there wasn’t any news regarding a new RX 590.

The new graphics card was released with the midrange RX 5500 XT and is an exclusive product to the Chinese market only. It has been seen on Chinese online stores like JD.com. There are several new models of the RX 590 that are available and suffixed with GME.

Some of the models include ASrock Radeon RX590 GME Phantom Gaming, the XFX RX 590 GME Black Wolf Edition, RX 590 GME Red Dragon 8g and the Sapphire RX 590 GME 8g D5. Although it was mentioned that the RX 590 GME will have lower clock frequencies, each model’s core frequency is said to differ from each other.

The XFX 590 GME Black Wolf Edition has a core clock of 1460MHz which is 120MHz less compared to the original RX 590 but still 75MHz higher than the 1385MHz ASrock Radeon RX 590 GME Phantom Gaming edition.

While comparisons were made in the current listing of these new downgraded versions of the RX 590, the XFX RX 590 GME Black Wolf Edition has the highest core frequency while also being the cheapest.

It is also noted that even though the latest AMD Radeon RX 590 GME edition maybe a downgrade compared to the older version, the stream processors still stands at 2304. This further indicates that the card may only perform slightly slower compared to the original RX 590. This slight gap of core frequency gap can always be compensated by post-overclocking.