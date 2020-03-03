ADHD Treatment Options May Include Video-game Therapy

A new study suggests ADHD treatment options could also include video-game therapy sessions. This could indicate that video games may not be that disruptive for children after all.

Co-author of the study, Scott Kollins states that video-games helped in increasing the attention span of children:

This study is designed to assess whether the video-game therapy works — specifically, to see if it improves attention — and the video game did just that

The professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Duke University went on to say that video-game therapy isn’t ” an alternative to good, existing treatment, but it is promising”. Kollins added:

We still need to see the best way this would fit into the overall clinical picture. But the more tools we have, the better.

ADHD, which is short for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a medical condition relating to brain development. A person diagnosed with ADHD has difficulty with self-control and the ability to sit still. Symptoms include impulsivity and restlessness. 4.4% of people in the United States and 3.4% of people around the world have been diagnosed with ADHD. This mental condition is most common among children and can transition to adulthood.

Roughly 8% to 20% of school-going students have this disorder which is increasingly common in boys than girls. Almost 75% of the patients carry this disorder into their childhood.

Common ADHD treatment options include medications. If untreated, the mental disorder can be a hindrance to social, educational and family life. Cognitive-behavioral therapy is another treatment option for ADHD, which guides a person’s thought process and actions in particular situations. Even though these solutions have proven to be effective, Kollins suggests that these options aren’t available to everyone.

The recent study had a sample size of 350 children between 8 to 12 years of age. These kids had ADHD but weren’t on medication. Two groups were formed for the purpose of comparison. One group played regular video games while the other played the new game created for therapy. Children played their respective games for 25 minutes a day, 5 days a week. The study lasted for a month.

Results indicated that the children that played the therapy-related video game improved significantly more than the control group. However, a similar study suggested that video-game therapy had side-effects. These included frustrations and headaches.

We are no strangers to children getting addicted to video games. But not everyone playing video games should be considered an addict. A minority of the player base seems to develop addictive behavior towards gaming and internet activities. Practical treatment options to video-game addiction are available in this day and age.

If parents can’t afford other ADHD treatment options, video-game therapy may be a viable alternative. Granted that you are ready to put up with your child’s tantrums, this treatment may change the way we look at video games. However, medication is still the preferred treatment option for ADHD.