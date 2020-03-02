Uncharted 5 May Still Be A Possibility, Reiterates Naughty Dog

It looks the possibilities of an Uncharted 5 haven’t entirely gone down the drain. We could very well see a continuation of the franchise as far as Naughty Dog is concerned.

A recent video from Retro Replay brought on an interesting group of guests. The guests included the famous video game voice actors Troy Baker and Nolan North. Retro Replay is a YouTube series with a Let’s Play-style format where famous actors play and talk about video games.

In Retro Replay’s most popular playthrough series yet, the two voice actors played The Last of Us. Troy Baker was the voice behind Joel who is the one the protagonists of the game. On the other hand, Nolan North voices a smaller but important character called David. Nolan North is also known for his work in the Uncharted Series as he voiced Nathan Drake in those games.

Both the voice actors were joined by Ashley Johnson (voice for Ellie) and Neil Druckmann, the vice president of Naughty Dog and creative director of The Last of Us, in the final Last of Us playthrough. As the playthrough ended, Neil Druckmann said that they have all the freedom from Sony to make another Uncharted game. He said:

We made Uncharted 4 and we haven’t made another Uncharted since… maybe one day we will. We’ll see.

North realized that Neil just made the internet explode with that statement stating:

We’ll talk about that… by the way, what you just said, the internet just exploded.

While Naughty Dog hasn’t made any official statements regarding an Uncharted 5, this statement by Neil does indicate that it could happen. A sequel to Uncharted 4 would definitely excite loyal fans of the franchise beyond any measure. Uncharted 4: A Theif’s End gave us a closing chapter to the story of Nathan Drake. Having Nathan Drake return for another installment wouldn’t be illogical as the last game’s ending wasn’t set in stone. Naughty Dog could always take the prequel route like Batman: Arkham Origins did.

With the upcoming Uncharted movie soon to be upon us, a new game would definitely increase our excitement for the franchise even more. The movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg will arrive in March of 2021. It should be enough to quench our thirst for more Uncharted content at the moment.