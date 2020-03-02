Division 2 Warlords of New York, sends you out on a hunt for Aaron Keener residing in Lower Manhattan. This guide will get you started with the expansion and take you through The Division 2 Warlords of New York Intro Mission Walkthrough.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Intro Mission Walkthrough

The expansion unlocks the Level 40 cap and makes New York your playground to grind in. With the new beautiful island of Manhattan at your mercy once again, you must set out to restore balance by hunting down the egotistical maniacs in control, and achieve serenity within the region.

Objectives

Reach City Hall

Secure the Survivors

Search the Basement.

Recover the surveillance footage.

Exit City Hall.

Secure the subway.

Meet Kelso in the Park.

Reach Haven.

Meet with Faye and Rhodes.

The Intro Mission

In order to start the expansion, and get on with your journey, you will be tasked to talk to the pilot in White House who will fly you to your destination.

Once you agree to go to New York City, you will go through a brief cutscene and finally land on the street tasked to reach the City Hall. Make your way to the destination whilst taking care of all enemies in your path.

After making it inside the warehouse, most if not all will have already died, you will be tasked to rescue all remaining survivors. Once intercepting the gravely injured man down the flight of stairs, head into the basement to find yourself in a room full of hostiles. Take them all out and secure the room.

Make your way down the hallway to the surveillance room and retrieve all the surveillance footage. A cutscene will begin initially showing 3 perpetrators invading the place with the help of a drone.

Furthermore, there are 2 other rogue agents accompanying the 3 previous agents. Here, we will see Keener for the first time.

Once you have viewed the surveillance footage, make your way out from the City Hall through the subway. Kill all enemies in your path and head out to meet Kelso in the park along with a few enemy gunmen, luckily you will be right at their backs, and you should be able to take them all out with relative ease.

Follow Kelso out of the park and get into Haven, the decontamination, start clearing out all enemies as you push forward.

After reaching the gate, Kelso will negotiate her way into the safezone, and here you will be meeting with Faye and Rhodes to talk about the Division’s stay in Haven.

That’s all regarding the first mission in a line of many from the Warlords of New York expansion. You are now officially at war, you have your allies, and you know your enemies, the battlefield is set, so good luck reclaiming New York!