The Division 2 Update 1.18 (Title Update 8) Is Live, Warlords Of New York

The Division 2 has received Update 1.18 (Title Update 8). You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The download and install size on the PS4 will be 15.2 GB. Please take note that depending on the platform you are using, the size of the download may also be different. You will find that The Division 2 Update 1.18 (Title Update 8) has the Warlords of New York campaign.

The Division 2 servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when The Division 2 servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

The Division 2 is an action and shooting video game, loaded with role-playing elements and based on a persistent online world where players have to join forces to fight different threats in a place with post-apocalyptic vibes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding The Division 2 Update 1.18 (Title Update 8).

Warlords of New York Campaign

Travel to New York City to hunt down Aaron Keener. To find him you will need to investigate his Lieutenants activities, find clues and gain the trust of the Peacekeepers, local militia defending the public.

Completely new Open World in lower Manhattan with random world activities, returning factions like the Rikers and Cleaners. 4 new Open World named zones under fog-of-war, with no level-gating, giving you the freedom to tackle the investigation in any way you want. Two Bridges, Battery Park, Civic Center, and Financial District.

5 new narrative Main Missions in The Division 2 taking you through lower Manhattan in your hunt for Aaron Keener. The Tombs, Pathway Park, Wall Street, Stranded Tanker, and A Mystery Location.

8 interlinked Side Missions to investigate clues that will help players find out more about Keener’s operation and his Lieutenants. Police Headquarters, Hugh Carey Tunnel, Pier 26, JTF Shelter, City Hall, New York Federal Reserve, Castle Clinton, and Doyers Street.

New level progression from Level 30 to 40! Find out more about your journey in New York from their dedicated article here.

A new Base of Operation: Haven. Haven is a new Settlement led by Paul Rhodes. The inhabitants consist of survivors from Lower Manhattan, former JTF soldiers, and former police officers, with the latter two forming the Peacekeepers. PUPPY!

Re-imagined New York factions in The Division 2. Rikers and Cleaners are back! Both have received upgrades to their AI and are fiercer than ever. New archetypes for both Rikers and Cleaners.

New, elite variant of the Black Tusk. Can be found in legendary difficulty Missions. New archetypes, as the Black Tusk have assimilated parts of the LMB.

Here you will find the complete list of The Division 2 Update 1.18 (Title Update 8) patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s The Division 2 released on February 7, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.