RimWorld Update 1.1 Hotfix #4 Released, Various Bug Fixes

RimWorld has received Update 1.1 Hotfix #4. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that RimWorld Update 1.1 Hotfix #4 is quite a small patch, as it only has a few bug fixes.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. Below you will find the complete list of RimWorld Update 1.1 Hotfix #4 patch notes.

Another day, another hotfix! This is build 1.1.2560. This hotfix is small. Its primary purpose is to fix a bug that would cause mechanoid clusters to never be defeated if you saved and reloaded the game after the associated quest arrived but before accepting it. I just wanted to get this out quickly since while this bug is rare, it is quite annoying when it occurs.

Fixed a bug that would cause mechanoid clusters to never be defeated if you saved and reloaded the game after the associated quest arrived but before accepting it.

Languages update in RimWorld.

Updated Readme.txt with information about needing quotes around the -savedatafolder command when the path has spaces.

Fixed a bug that would cause trade request quests imported from 1.0 saves to give no rewards.

Fixed a bug that would cause no psyamp reward after quests if the recieved was not spawned in RimWorld.

Fixed a bug that would cause random joining animals to have names despite having no bond.

Fixed a bug that would cause a harmless error message on slaughtering a cobra.

I remind you that Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC.