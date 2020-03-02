Will Ori and the Will of the Wisps Release on PS4?

Will Ori and Will of the Wisps on PlayStation 4 become a reality? Xbox One and PC owners will have access to the upcoming Moon Studios game but there is no word yet of a PlayStation 4 release.

We already know that Xbox Game Studios is the publisher of Ori and the Will of the Wisps. So it’s a no-brainer that the game is set to release on the Xbox One and PC. The chances of the game coming to the PlayStation 4 are like Santa riding unicorns in the sky. On top of being an Xbox and PC game, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the product of a first-party Xbox developer. Microsoft acquired Moon Studios in 2011 so the chances of the game coming to the PlayStation platform are almost none.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the title, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an upcoming Metroidvania (a subgenre of action-adventure) game. The term ‘Metroidvania’ is a mixture of the two games, Metroid and Castlevania. Metroidvania games employ mechanics and game-design taken from both of the aforementioned game series. The central mechanic of these games is exploring. You can also grind for rewards in these game but that sways from the essence of the Metroidvania sub-genre.

The game follows the story of a small creature named Ori. Ori is on a journey to stop disasters and go on various quests. The plot of Ori and the Will of the Wisp is based on Ori uncovering secrets and discovering his origin and destiny.

The upcoming sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest will have newer gameplay mechanics and more engaging boss fights. The developers suggested that they didn’t want to make a cash grab of a sequel. Moon Studios wishes to keep the series fresh and are very confident that the upcoming game will deliver on that aspect. According to the devs, with a lot of patience and adjustments, the gameplay has been revitalized for the franchise’s next installment.

A Moon Studios developer recently toyed with the idea of making Ori and the Will of the Wisps go to 120hz. This refresh rate is starting to become the norm in PC gaming but not on consoles. A console running a game with 120hz would definitely be a sight to behold.

Ori and the Will of the Wisp on PS4 seems improbable as of right now. Don’t hold your breath if you are a PlayStation gamer.