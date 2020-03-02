Possible Nvidia Ampere Benchmark Scores Leaked?

Nvidia has already announced their Ampere architecture which is said to be revealed in the GPU Technology Conference (GTC). While GTC is still a few weeks ahead of taking place on the 22nd of March, the public was teased with some leaked information regarding the upcoming Nvidia Ampere GPUs. Twitter User @_rogame dropped a database entry from GeekBench which shows some impressive amount of cores and memory count.

Based on the leaked Nvidia Ampere Benchmark Scores, there are two GPUs with different specifications. The first GPU features 118 Compute Units (CU) and an enormous 7,552 CUDA cores. This graphics card also lists a base clock of 1.11 GHz and a 23.8 GB memory. This GPU showed an astonishing 184096 score in OpenCL tests which overpowered the Nvidia V100 that took a 142837 score in the same tests. These scores promise a 30% increase in performance when compared to its previous predecessors.

However, the second GPU seems more complicated. Having 6912 CUDA cores each running at 1.01 GHz, this features a massive VRAM of 46.8GB. Even with the huge memory bandwidth, this is the weaker GPU out of the two cards. With these specifications reveal, a lot of questions are circulating as the specifications are fairly strange for both GPUs.

While both have lower base clocks and a weird memory configuration with the superior card having a lesser VRAM compared to the weaker version, it is to be noted that these two Ampere based cards are likely to be engineering samples that are still undergoing tests so the final specifications may be different.

What else is noteworthy about unreleased hardware is the compatibility with software which can face issues detecting all the hardware specification due to certain limitations so it is a safe assumption that the actual VRAM may be 24 GB on superior and 48 GB on the weaker graphics card.

Lastly, the enormous memory size on both the cards may also indicate that the following cards may not be in the GeForce category. This is a point worth highlighting as the present flagship GPU, the GeForce RTX 2080Ti, only packs 4352 CUDA cores and 11 GB of memory. These numbers on the new cards make it more similar to the TITAN RTX and may also further indicate that these two GPUs may hang in the Nvidia Quadro or Tesla Lineup of Graphics cards.

With that said, Nvidia has always satisfied the hype level it creates. With the public being on their toe tips for the GTC event, minds will be blown yet again as these two mysterious cards have already promised outrageous levels of performance.