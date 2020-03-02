New Dino Crisis Game Is Allegedly Cancelled

A new Dino Crisis game seemed somewhat possible due to previous rumors and leaks. However, now, recent rumors suggest that the game has been canceled. The franchise has been dead for a while now according to these new reports.

An insider by the name of AestheticGamer took to his Twitter and recently made a bunch of claims. The renowned Capcom leaker crushed the hopes of a new Dino Crisis game. This is what he had to say:

A Dino Crisis game actually was started a few years ago, but then scrapped and buried, and the franchise for now is still extinct for the time being.

The leaker also recently reported that Capcom has five games planned for 2020. These games supposedly include the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake and an unannounced installment in the franchise. There was the mention of a “medium game” but it doesn’t seem like it will be a new Dino Crisis installment. Aesthetic Gamer also revealed that Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake isn’t on track as well.

Before last year’s E3, we had rumors suggesting that the Dino Crisis franchise would be making a return. Ever since then, there had been no word on Capcom’s game series up until now. Unfortunately, these new reports debunk the rumors of the revival of the Dino Crisis franchise.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, the Dino Crisis games have dinosaurs with a survival-horror aspect. The atmosphere of the game is similar to that of the Resident Evil games but there are dinosaurs instead of zombies. Game creator Shinji Mikami and Capcam made the debut of the game possible in 1999. 2003 was the last we saw of the video game series even though it garnered a massive following.

The game series only sold 4.4 million units to date which could be the reason why we haven’t gotten a new installment. Capcom has toyed with the return of the franchise for a while now through leaks and rumors. Fans have been raving for a Dino Crisis reboot ever since 2003 but its 2020 and there is no new game. Although these new reports aren’t anything official, AestheticGames isn’t known for bogus claims.

This new “medium game” that the leaker mentioned may be another Ace Attorney or a new Mega Man game. Capcom recently filed a new trademark by the name of Pragmata. This could be the new game mentioned in the leak but it’s unclear whether if it’s even a game at all. At the end of the day, Dino Crisis fans are left with an empty feeling after these reports.