League Of Legends Boards Are Closing Down

Riot Games has decided to permanently close down the League of Legends boards in the coming weeks, but will provide the community a week-long period to save any particular conversation or thread beforehand.

The closure will mark an end to nearly a decade of several thousands worth of posts made between both developers and players on the platform. From hereon, all discussions/communications related to League of Legends will be handled through other social media accounts and channels, which has already been the case for several years now.

Riot Games further explained that the boards had grown less in popularity and their usage less significant. Hence, there was no reason to keep the boards alive any more. The boards, as anyone would know, had also become a birthing ground for spam. In fact, it has been a long time since anyone went directly to the boards to find any important League of Legends update.

“We know some of you use [Boards] regularly, so we didn’t arrive at this decision lightly,” reads an announcement made on the official website. “However, after looking at how many of you were using Boards, it became clear that the popularity of the platform had decreased significantly. Both players and Rioters have migrated to other community discussion platforms such as Reddit and Discord, leaving Boards underpopulated.”

The League of Legends boards will be made read only on March 9 and will go offline on March 16. The week in-between will be where anyone interested can go through or save threads and files for their own purpose. Take note that during this period, the old forums which were replaced by boards will also be accessible.

Riot Games will continue to communicate with the League of Legends community through the following official social accounts and channels: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Reddit, and Discord.

As for the boards themselves, you can find them here.