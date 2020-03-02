Triceratops are a type of dinosaurs in the ARK and are simply called as Trike. They are not aggressive type dinos and will only retaliate when attacked. This guide will teach you How to Tame Tek Triceratops in ARK Genesis, the newest expansion.

How to Tame Tek Triceratops in ARK Genesis

Tek Trike will knock enemies with its bucking attack and if someone with less weight get this bucking they will be heavily knocked back.

It is a heavy attack but can be dodged easily, keep in mind that they are herding animal and will come to help of others when attacked.

Base Stats

Attribute Amount at Level 1 Increase per point Taming Bonus Wild Domesticated1 Add Mult Health 375 +75 +5.4% 0.07 Stamina 150 +15 +10% Oxygen 150 +15 +10% Food 3000 +300 +10% Weight 365 +7.3 +4% Melee Damage 322 +1.6 +1.7% 7% 17.6% Movement Speed 100% N/A3 +1.5% 120% Torpidity 250 +15 N/A4 0.5

Taming

They are really slow animals and you can kite one very easily. They are all over the place in the Lunar biome so quite easy to find.

Taming one will get you heavily increase in raiding bonus as they have 30 bonus levels which is just insane for an already OP for ratings in general.

They will get you 20% higher stats and 20% higher raidings also you can have more bullets as well. They can also block much more damage due to that thing on their heads like a head armor.

So basically taming a Tek triceratops is easy, like very easy. All you need to do is knock them out and then use something to tame them and they will be under your command in no time.

So just look for one on the map which will not be difficult as there are many wandering around.

When you have locked down the triceratops that you want to tame, aim on it and shoot.

A few of your shots will knock him down but make sure to keep a healthy distance as they can attack you, and if they do make sure to dodge that attack as they are quite powerful attacks.

Due to their head armor, headshots will give less damage so try to engage more body shots and when they are knocked sown use kibble and other taming food to tame them and they will be yours in no time. Here is some popular taming food:

Level 30

Food Narcoberry Narcotic Bio Toxin Time Simple Kibble 10 0 0 0 0:08:00 Vegetables 94 112 23 12 0:56:25 Fresh Barley 94 112 23 12 0:56:25 Fresh Wheat 94 112 23 12 0:56:25 Soybean 94 112 23 12 0:56:25 Dried Wheat 94 299 62 31 1:52:49 Mejoberry 125 111 23 12 0:56:16 Berries 188 112 23 12 0:56:25

KO: Wooden Club Hits × 69; Slingshot Hits × 28; Tranquilizer Arrows with a Bow × 8; Tranquilizer Arrows with a Crossbow × 5; Tranquilizer Dart Shots × 4; Shocking Tranquilizer Dart Shots × 2

Level 90

Food Narcoberry Narcotic Bio Toxin Time Simple Kibble 21 0 0 0 0:16:47 Vegetables 207 434 93 47 2:04:13 Fresh Barley 207 434 93 47 2:04:13 Fresh Wheat 207 434 93 47 2:04:13 Soybean 207 434 93 47 2:04:13 Dried Wheat 207 1029 220 110 4:08:25 Mejoberry 275 432 92 46 2:03:46 Berries 413 433 93 47 2:03:55

KO: Wooden Club Hits × 159; Slingshot Hits × 65; Tranquilizer Arrows with a Bow × 18; Tranquilizer Arrows with a Crossbow × 11; Tranquilizer Dart Shots × 8; Shocking Tranquilizer Dart Shots × 4