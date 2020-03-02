Warlords of New York DLC for The Division 2 has arrived and has brought with itself many additions including new zones, main missions, etc. One of the new additions coming is Directives. In this guide, we will tell you how to set Directives in Division 2.

How to Set Directives in The Division 2 Warlords of New York

Directives are difficulty modifiers that can be enabled to increase XP gains from missions or the open world in Warlords of New York. Fans of the franchise might remember them from Global Events in the first game where directives impacted how you approached missions at a higher difficulty.

Directives can be applied via the All tab in the map after beating the New York campaign to increase the experience earned. Simply open your map, switch to the newly added All tab and activate whatever Directive you wish to apply.

There are 5 different types of directives each making the game harder in some way. Each directive enabled increases XP earned by 25%, meaning that if all 5 directives are activated at once, you can earn a 125% XP boost!

Directives types

There are 5 types of directives, namely: Ammo Hoarders, Cool Skills, Fog of War Revisited, No Regen, and Special Ammo. Each them has a different effect which we have listed below.