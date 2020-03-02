Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Released

It looks like Square Enix has finally released the Final Fantasy VII remake demo. In the past, Fans have widely anticipated the upcoming remake and any information pertaining to it. The wait is now finally over as Square Enix recently dropped the demo on the PlayStation store.

The official Twitter page for the Final Fantasy VII remake made the announcement. The download page for the demo on the PlayStation store says the following:

Enjoy the first chapter of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: the mission of mako reactor No. 1. The saved demo data cannot be imported into the final game. This demo is from a game in development and could differ from the final product.

Looks like the Final Fantasy VII remake demo will feature a direct mission from the game itself. Like all recent demos, you cannot transfer the saved game data from the demo to the final game.

Square Enix also stated that the demo does not represent the final look of the game. That means that the upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake will be subject to changes even after the release of the demo. The PlayStation page for the demo also states that you can get a theme based on the game’s protagonist (Cloud). From the 10th of April, you can download this theme granted that you downloaded the demo before the 11th of May.

The upcoming game will dive deep into the lore of the original Final Fantasy VII game. The demo can only be played by one player on a maximum resolution of 1080p.

The Final Fantasy games are a Japanese science-fantasy media franchise owned and developed by Square Enix and created by Hironobu Sakaguchi. The game sees the protagonist known as Cloud battling enemies with an enormous sword. The Final Fantasy franchise has a 22-year-old history behind it.

The series has maintained a cult-following even since its glory days. The upcoming remake of Final Fantasy VII hopes to cater to people who have never played these games before.

Square Enix recently came up with a unique way to allow players to purchase the Final Fantasy VII remake DLC. You could buy specific chocolate bars to purchase the DLC of the game. With the release of this demo, Square Enix is definitely handling the marketing of the game superbly. So what are you waiting for? Download the demo and get a taste of what the upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake has to offer.