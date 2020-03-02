Dota Underlords A Bristly Hotfix Is Live, Bug Fixes And Improvements

Dota Underlords has received A Bristly Hotfix. You can now download this patch on PC, Android, and iOS. You will find that Dota Underlords A Bristly Hotfix is quite a small patch, as it has a few changes, some bug fixes, and improvements here and there. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue where Spectate could show up on the Post-Match screen of a bot game.

Based on the popular DOTA Auto Chess mod, Valve launched with Dota Underlords. In this game fans face other opponents in battles that include growing, building, combining and improving the level of a team in a battle for the dominance of the city. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dota Underlords A Bristly Hotfix.

Fixed Battle Pass purchase issues.

Improved client purchase flow, including adding a warning when not signed into Steam.

Thanks to this Dota Underlords patch, they fixed new default map not being loaded.

Working on out-of-memory crash issues on 2GB iOS devices. These should be much more stable than they were.

Destroyed a crash involving particle destruction.

Performance improvements on low-end devices.

Fixed issues with the Reward popup dialogs.

Fixed XP rewards from City Crawl not showing properly in the reward popup or animating properly on the bar.

Fixed an issue with daily challenges using Protopass values.

Thanks to this Dota Underlords patch, they fixed Jull’s Tier 5 Units challenge.

Fixed an issue where Spectate could show up on the Post-Match screen of a bot game.

Fixed an issue where private matches could not be started if a saved game existed already in that mode.

Numerous other small sound, skin, and UI improvements.

Here you will find the complete list of Dota Underlords A Bristly Hotfix patch notes. I remind you that Valve’s Dota Underlords released as a free-to-play game in early access on June 20, 2019. The game officially released on February 25, 2020 for Android, iOS, and PC.