DOOM Eternal On Nintendo Switch Surprised Game Director

The PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC will receive the upcoming DOOM Eternal soon but Nintendo Switch users may have to wait a bit longer. The longer wait promises players an amazing product. The game looks so promising that the game director, Marty Stratton was flabbergasted at Panic Buttons’ Switch port.

Speaking to US Gamer, the DOOM Eternal director expressed his thoughts about the Nintendo Switch port of the game. He stated that he recently got the chance to play the game and was stunned by it. Stratton went on to praise developer Panic Button for the Switch adaptation of the upcoming DOOM game. He added that players will be blown away by how good the game is on Switch:

We really haven’t talked about dates or anything – I can say that I played it about a week ago, and I am stunned. Our partner on that, Panic Button, I’ve referred to them many times as masters of the platform, and they’re proving it again. I really think it’s gonna surprise people[…] I see it all the time in the comments, when we release a video: ‘Can’t wait to play it on Switch, can’t wait to play it on Switch.’ I think people are going to love it.

Marty Stratton went on to state that Panic Button will tweak the game’s UI for the Switch port. The game director showed confidence that Panic Button’s team of UI artists will get things right:

They (Panic Button) have a whole team of UI artists. It is a small screen, so there are times we pack a lot of information onto the screen, but yes. Menus, UI, the dossier – a lot of adjustments across the board to make sure that, again, it is the best possible version you can get on the Switch.

id Software recently showcased a range of accessibility and customization options for DOOM Eternal. With various colorblind modes, HUD customization options and button presets, the game’s UI will be complex. Cramming all that information on the Switch’s small screen will require a lot of tweaking. Stratton has faith that DOOM Eternal on Nintendo Switch will be phenomenal for fans.

The game director previously made it clear that 60 fps is critical for DOOM Eternal. The new Tech 7 engine seems to be working wonders for the next DOOM installment. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Nintendo Switch will be able to play the game at 60fps. Looks like waiting longer for the Switch adaptation of the upcoming DOOM game will pay off in a surprising way.

id Software is set to release DOOM Eternal for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on March 20.