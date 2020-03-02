Capcom Has Five Games Planned For 2020 Including New Resident Evil, Says Insider

Capcom is said to be sitting on a “very impressive” lineup of games for the next year, which will see the publisher handling five notable releases in total.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, known Resident Evil insider AestheticGamer revealed that four of the five games will be “big” and include two Resident Evil entries. That covers the already announced Resident Evil 3 remake and a second, unannounced installment. However, the mysterious project from Capcom will neither be the next Resident Evil 8 nor the recently rumored Resident Evil – Code: Veronica remake. Allegedly, Capcom had to pull resources from Resident Evil 8 and the Resident Evil – Code: Veronica remake remains to enter pre-production.

The fifth and last game from Capcom will apparently not be on the same scale as the other four. According to the source, the “medium game” will be at least not a new Dino Crisis installment. Capcom was rumored to have started work on the franchise once again but then decided to call it a day. A new Mega Man would seem like a better contender, or perhaps another Ace Attorney.

One last Capcom tweet then I'll go silent until April. Capcom's fiscal 2020 year is very impressive, there's four big titles they're releasing, including two RE games (one is RE3). There's also a fifth medium game but not on the same scale as the other four releases. You'll see — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 1, 2020

Capcom expects the five releases to result in “big earnings” for the fiscal year which runs from April 2020 to March 2021. The publisher, as claimed by the source, will be mentioning the aforementioned five games (more or less) during its earnings report next month.

There have been several rumors going around for Capcom. Word through the grapevine mentioned Dragon’s Dogma 2 last year. There were also rumblings of a remastered Onimusha. Street Fighter 6 is something that could see to a next-generation release as well — the current installment is already four years old. Not to forget that last month, Capcom filed a trademark for something called Pragmata that many believe is for a new game.