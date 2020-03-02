You Can Now Buy Heirlooms In Apex Legends — Kind Of

Respawn Entertainment will be making it a bit easier for players to obtain the ultra-rare and highly sought-after heirloom sets in Apex Legends. While players will still be required to pull out their wallets, there will be a threshold that guarantees at least one heirloom set after a certain amount of spending.

“We’re changing up the Heirloom system to make it easier for you to acquire the Heirloom you want,” reads an announcement made on the official website. “You’ll now receive Apex Shards. You can then use those Shards to pick the exact Heirloom set you’d like. The Shards will have the same drop rate as the previous system, so after 500 Apex Packs, you will have enough Heirloom Shards to obtain an Heirloom set from the Heirloom shop.”

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that once the update hits, any Apex Packs opened before will be taken into account as progress made towards the 500 Apex Packs goal. However, and this goes without saying, once a player owns all of the heirloom sets, they will no longer be eligible to receive more shards — at least until more heirloom sets are added to Apex Legends.

Heirlooms have no impact on gameplay. They are purely cosmetics in Apex Legends but can neither be crafted nor be purchased. Hence, why they are considered extremely unique in Apex Legends.

Previously, players had to keep opening Apex Packs before striking gold. The probability of getting an heirloom set in an Apex Pack, though, is less than 1 percent, which will still be there after the upcoming update to the heirloom system. There have been several cases where even opening 500 Apex Packs yielded no heirlooms. The new system will, hence, be a substantial improvement for those who have money to burn.

There are currently five heirloom sets in Apex Legends. Wraith, Bloodhound, Lifeline, Pathfinder, and Octane all have a three-item set containing a melee weapon skin, a banner pose, and an intro/kill quip.