Atelier Ryza Update 1.04 Is Out, Corrections And Adjustments

Atelier Ryza has received Update 1.04. You can now download this patch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. You will find that Atelier Ryza Update 1.04 is quite a small patch, as there are not any new content. Something that stands out in this patch is that they corrected issues and made minor adjustments to the additional content Season Event “Ever Summer Queen & the Secret Island”.

In Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, you embody Ryza, a farmer who has dreams of living a life full of adventures and leaving the mundane life of the village. With a script by Yashichiro Takahashi, creator of Shakugan no Shana, a popular manga, in collaboration with Gust, seeks to improve the synthesis system and mark a before and after in the series. Below you will find the complete list of Atelier Ryza Update 1.04 patch notes.

Corrected issues and made minor adjustments to the additional content Season Event “Ever Summer Queen & the Secret Island”.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Atelier Ryza Update 1.03 has a total of three updates released with a few bug fixes and improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they improved compatibility with the new DLCs, they have raised the Gathering Synthesis level cap to 200, and they have added a Story Trailer.

I remind you that Gust and Koei Tecmo Games’ Atelier Ryza released on September 26, 2019 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.