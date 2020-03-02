ARK Genesis Arctic Biome Glitch Locations Guide

This Ark: Genesis Arctic Glitch Locations Guide will walk you through all the Glitch Locations in the Arctic Biome. Once you find these glitches, all you need to do is interact with them to fix the glitch.

ARK Genesis Arctic Biome Glitch Locations

Fixing or closing these glitches is a great way to earn yourself some Hexagons which you can spend at the shop that HLN-A offers. Simply travel to the location coordinates listed below in the Arctic biome and you should see the glitches as bright lights.

Interact with a glitch to close/fix it and earn yourself some Hexagons as a reward.

Listed below are all the Arctic Glitch Locations;

Location #1: 85.4°, 30.7°

Location #2: 84.9°, 36.9°

Location #3: 82.4°, 21.4°

Location #4: 78.5°, 16.4°

Location #5: 80.4°, 26.6°

Location #6: 79.8°, 34.8°

Location #7: 72.3°, 43.4°

Location #8: 70.5°, 33.3°

Location #9: 70.0°, 31.0°

Location #10: 70.7°, 28.6°

Location #11: 73.0°, 30.9°

Location #12: 74.7°, 30.4°

Location #13: 76.5°, 28.1°

Location #14: 71.2°, 19.6°

Location #15: 62.7°, 30.7°

Location #16: 61.4°, 32.9°

Location #17: 61.2°, 37.4°

Location #18: 64.0°, 37.4°

Location #19: 66.1°, 21.2°

Location #20: 68.0°, 21.9°

Location #21: 86.1°, 15.2°

Location #22: 73.7°, 25.2°

Location #23: 67.3°, 32.6°

Location #24: 67.2°, 25.8°

Location #25: 70.7°, 26.2° <enter the cave at these coordinates and do to these coordinates inside the cave > 73.2°, 27.2°

Location #26: 75.4°, 46.1°

Location #27: 75.6°, 53.1°

Location #28: 76.9°, 21.6°

Location #29: 82.6°, 41.9°

Location #30: 82.0°, 18.7°