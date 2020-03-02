AMD’s Radeon RX 5600 XT Cards Still Have That Old BIOS

As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is enjoying its fame in the Ryzen processor lineup; they have struggled to keep the same reputation when it comes to the graphics card. While the Radeon VII series has been teased to be the RTX killer, AMD also released their Radeon RX 5000 series just recently.

From this series, the Radeon RX 5600 XT has been a hot topic as it goes directly against the GeForce NVidia RTX 2060Ti while being slightly cheaper. On arrival in the market, consumers pointed out the card for not having a newer version of the BIOS while being a part of the new lineup of GPUs from AMD.

This case has infuriated the AMD fan base due to being an unfair purchase. The issue may not be taken lightly as AMD also revealed a better list of specifications to compete against NVidia however due to the lack of new BIOS; users may not be able to use the card on its actual potential or even be aware of what specifications they are getting for the purchase.

Similar issues in the past have given AMD a reputation for not being able to deliver with the R9 series being one example of this. At the moment, all the RX 5600 XT cards available in local stores do not come with a newer version of the BIOS.

While questions and rants arose, it was later highlighted that everything is on hold in China due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Newer batch of manufactured cards with the BIOS update have not even been shipped out of the country.

While this issue is still in its course, you can still find the BIOS files online and update them yourself if you follow the following article.

The RX 5600 XT is still a very capable card nonetheless but the mismanaged course of actions have triggered a change of opinion in the minds of consumers. Firstly the small variety of brands to choose from due to Sapphire, Power Color and Gigabyte being the only three options in the market so far.

Then with a restricted choice of brands comes the DIY BIOS update. Not many users are willing enough to pay for a graphics card and going through the process of coming home and updating the BIOS themselves.

Even when the Radeon RX 5600 XT delivers better-overclocking capabilities with decent power consumption and temperatures, people are shifting towards NVidia and are ready to pay that extra amount for bringing home a piece of hardware that is just ready to be plugged and played. Hopefully, this plays as a lesson for AMD in the future.