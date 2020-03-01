Modern Warfare Warzone BR Mode Hinted In New Call Of Duty Map

A new map in the latest Call of Duty may have hinted at a Modern Warfare Warzone Battle Royale mode. The Bazaar map seemingly offers a clue which possibly gives us a release date for the new BR mode, called Warzone.

Looks like Infinity Ward is teasing fans with some riddles in Modern Warfare’s new season 2 map. Ever since the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, fans have been waiting for a BR mode for the latest CoD. The latest update saw the addition of a new map called Bazaar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Players with keen eyes spotted an exciting easter egg in the map. The Twitter page for Modern Warfare news highlighted a blank map with the dates “03/03” (March 3) underneath. This release date matches the rumored March release date of the Warzone BR mode.

The 3rd of March is a Tuesday, the day when Infinity ward releases its updates. This further solidifies the prospect of the new BR mode coming on the aforementioned date. What’s more interesting is that the latest patch updated Modern Warfare’s menu. A “Transmission Incoming” section has been added to the main menu’s ” Classified” section.

This further suggests that Infinity Ward is prepping for a big announcement. All finger point towards the announcement of Modern Warfare Warzone Battle Royale mode.

The Battle Royale genre first made it to the scene with a game called Z1 Battle Royale. Following in its footsteps, PUBG Corporation launched PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The game was successful and made the BR genre more recognizable and sought after. Then we saw the release of Fortnite by Epic Games. This Battle Royale game has been breaking records ever since its arrival. Games like Apex Legends and the Black Ops 4 also made a recent entry in the BR genre and were fairly successful.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is Infinity Wards latest flagship CoD title. The game mechanics in the game, the vehicles, and the gameplay already have set up a solid foundation for a Battle Royale mode. It has been a while since we last saw a BR game that revitalized the genre.

If the 3rd of March really sees the release of Warzone BR mode, it’ll make the new CoD achieve greater success. We will probably be getting more news in the next week if that turns out to be the case.