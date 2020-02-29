Larian Studios Exec David Walgrave Answers Baldur’s Gate 3 Questions

Baldur’s Gate 3 got a good showing at PAX East yesterday, not only showing off the game’s intro cinematic but also a significant amount of gameplay that showed us how the Divinity Original Sin developers had to change their style for Dungeons and Dragons. An interview David Walgrave gave also answered some questions.

Walgrave, who is the executive producer of the game, also helped to give the presentation of the game when its gameplay was first shown off. However, the presentations still left many questions, so he did his best to answer them in an interview with Eurogamer.

Considering Larian’s current reputation as the developer of both Divinity Original Sin games, which have both gotten rave reviews for their world, gameplay, and story, it’s only natural that Larian be chosen to revive the Baldur’s Gate series with Baldur’s Gate 3.

The game will be self-published, too, with no publishers involved, though the game will also be releasing on Google Stadia. However, the game will be PC exclusive to start, and Walgrave doesn’t believe that the game could even be run on any current-gen consoles.

While this doesn’t rule out a future console port, it does mean that PC players will have all the access to it to start off with. That does, however, help with its status as a Triple-A game. Larian even has a few new arrivals from Telltale Games to help write the story after their studio suddenly closed in 2018.

However, DND also came fairly naturally to Larian, because a significant part of the Divinity games is various surfaces and the effects those have. Dungeons and Dragons also has those, and even though Larian had to tweak the numbers a bit it was like coming home.

You can read the full interview with David Walgrave yourself on Eurogamer by following this link. There’s still no release date yet for Baldur’s Gate 3, but the game will be getting released on early access sometime in the future. Baldur’s Gate will be exclusive to the PC.