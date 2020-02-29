Fortnite Season 2 Shadow Safe House Locations Guide

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is to find the five Shadow Safe Houses. You need to visit each Shadow Safe House in order to complete this challenge and progress through the Week 2 of Brutus Briefing challenges. In this guide, we will give you all the Fortnite Season 2 Shadow Safe House Locations.

Once you complete this challenge, you will earn 40,000 XP and you can unlock the new Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 battle pass skins.

Shadow Safe Houses are landmark locations that belong to the Shadow organization. Some of the safe houses are regular buildings which you can find easily while some safe houses are hidden and you need to find their secret entrance to access.

These locations have ID scanner chests, which require you to wear a disguise to open. Even though they are guarded by Shadow henchman, getting inside of these will reward you with chests that have some worth it loot in it.

The five Shadow Safe Houses include

Pleasant Park Shadow Safe House

Go to the eastern edge of Pleasant Park and go towards the building that is near the road which leads out of Pleasant Park. At the back of the building, you are going to find a toilet. Once you enter the toilet you are going to be transported to the Shadow Safe House.

Frenzy Farm Shadow Safe House

To the east of the main area of Frenzy Farm, you are going to see a petrol station. Go to the petrol station and then head inside the brick building next to it. Inside the building, you are going to find a toilet. Once you enter the toilet you are going to be transported to the Shadow Safe House.

Craggy Cliffs Shadow Safe House

Go to the top of the hill that is to the east of Craggy Cliffs. There is a building on top of that hill and near that is a dumpster. Jump inside the dumpster and you will be transported to the Shadow Safe House.

Misty Meadows Shadow Safe House

Go to the larger island on Lazy Lake, which is located north of Misty Meadows. You are going to find a house which is your Shadow Safe House. You have to just enter the building to add it to the challenge.

Sweaty Sands Shadow Safe House

There is a building to the south of Sweaty Sands. Land near to the pond, south of the Sweaty Sands, and then go to the south where you will find a dirt trail. Just walk inside the building and it will add to the Shadow House challenge.

This concludes our guide to the Fortnite Shadow SafeHouse locations. It’s not a hard challenge if you properly follow the guide.