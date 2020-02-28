Epic Games: Superdata’s Fortnite Revenue Reports Aren’t Accurate

Epic Games just called out the group known as Superdata for their Fortnite revenue report. Superdata is a market intelligence group from the Nielson Holdings Company. They published a report relating to the health of digital markets. This report covered the top-earning video game companies on mobile, console and PC.

Superdata’s report for January showed that Fortnite’s revenue hasn’t been this low since November 2017.

Although Epic Games didn’t directly respond to this specific report, they did state their issues with Superdata’s findings. The Fortnite developer put the intelligence group’s, analysis methods to question in a recent statement with Games Industry. An Epic Games representative stated:

Superdata does not and has not ever had access to Epic’s Fortnite revenue data, and Superdata’s reports do not accurately reflect Fortnite’s performance.

The representative continued:

We are disappointed that SuperData has repeatedly published wildly inaccurate reports about Fortnite based on what we believe is questionable methodology. While we do not and have not publicly shared revenue numbers for Fortnite, we will say that SuperData’s reports do not align with reality.

Superdata released a response to Epic Games’ statement saying that it has a:

a proven methodology and validation process

The market intelligence group still stood behind their Fortnite revenue report. However, it does seem odd that Fortnite wasn’t even in the top ten list of the highest-grossing titles of 2020 for PC. The Battle Royale game made it to number 7 on the console list while it was nowhere to be seen in the mobile rankings.

If you don’t know or haven’t heard of Fortnite, consider yourself very isolated from the internet. The Battle Royale game is the most streamed game on the Twitch streaming platform. The Epic Games video game has a cartoonish appearance which makes it very popular with the kids.

You are transported to a colorful world full of destructible items. The building aspect of the game makes it stand out against other Battle Royale games such as PUBG and Apex Legends.

You can build your way out of a fight and avoid a direct confrontation. This aspect of the game is hard to master but you get rewarded for becoming adept at it. The game could be considered a phenomenon ever since its popularity exploded. It is understandable how anyone would doubt the recent revenue report by Superdata given the game’s popularity. The Battle Royale game recently received a chapter 2 for its second season.

The drop in revenue seems even more improbable considering the game just got a big update. Either way, we won’t know for sure if Fortnite is actually dying or not.