You Can Romance All Companions In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 will have several companions — all types — to choose from, all of whom will be available for romantic adventures.

Speaking with PCGamesN at PAX East earlier today, senior producer David Walgrave seemed surprise when asked if there would be a limit to just how many companions can be romanced in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“You played Original Sin and you could bang anything there, as well,” he said. “Lizards and skeletons, *pfft*, whatever!” Baldur’s Gate 3 will follow suit and regardless of what race a particular companion belongs to, players will have the option to go all in for a romantic encounter, provided that they choose the right dialogues and course of action.

The hour-long Baldur’s Gate 3 presentation at PAX East showcased some of the characters that will be available at the start of progression. Larian Studios made a point that there are several more waiting to be revealed, and more that players will have to encounter on their own. The characters confirmed so far include the half-elf cleric Shadowheart, the wizard Gale, the fighter Lae’zel, the warlock Will, and the high-elf rogue Astarion. You can play as any one of these characters, and the remaining ones will be available to join your party as companions.

Baldur’s Gate 3 looks gorgeous to say the least and that was ascertained ahead of the PAX East reveal when a dozen screenshots were leaked online. The upcoming installment has clearly gone through a massive evolution when compared with the originals. The character models, environments, combat, everything looks extremely impressive.

Larian Studios has been working on Baldur’s Gate 3 to give a feel of how it would be like sitting at a table when playing Dungeons and Dragons with open rulebooks in-front. The process of translating an authentic Dungeons-and-Dragons experience into a game has been quite challenging for the Divinity: Original Sin developers. The amount of development risks taken so far might be more than what people would expect on average, according to Larian Studios.

Baldur’s Gate 3 remains without a release date but should enter early access in late 2020. Those interested can add the game to their wishlist on Steam right now.