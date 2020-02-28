RimWorld Update 1.1 Hotfix #2 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

RimWorld has received Update 1.1 Hotfix #2. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that RimWorld Update 1.1 Hotfix #2 has various bug fixes and a few improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed the issue when the Royal ascent quest doesn’t end properly when the stellarch dies before arriving and they also fixed some various typos.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. Below you will find the complete list of RimWorld Update 1.1 Hotfix #2 patch notes.

We’ve just released another hotfix of version 1.1. It should be compatible with all mods and saves.

Updated translations

Add feedback on trying to deconstruct walls of a mech cluster before defeating it.

Give 1 psychic amplifier as inheritance reward. Make title rewards a separate message that can handle more than 1 item.

Cancelling monument markers for quests sends a copy via drop pod.

Adjust smelt apparel description in RimWorld.

Fix: Mod descriptions are cut off if they use tags.

Fix: Royal ascent quest doesn’t end properly when the stellarch dies before arriving

Fix: Unfeasible farming decrees during winter.

Fix: Royal prisoners try to swap pants continuously.

Fix: Explosion in null map error in SmokepopBelt for unspawned pawns

Fix: Designators not appearing with old custom scenarios where rules is null.

Fix: Fertility grid doesn’t update when edifices are removed.

Fix: Can trade with outpost without required title in RimWorld.

Fix: Transhumanists aren’t satisfied with certain implants.

Fix: Missing translation key.

Fix: Various typos.

I remind you that Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC.