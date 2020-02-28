No Man’s Sky Patch 2.32 Is Out, Gameplay And Stability

No Man’s Sky has received Patch 2.32. You can now download this update on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that No Man’s Sky Patch 2.32 resolved a number of gameplay and stability issues. Something that stands out in this update is that they fixed an issue that caused pinned instructions involving Atlas Stones to suggest that Atlas Stones could be collected from factories.

No Man’s Sky is a science fiction and adventure game developed by Hello Games. The game has procedurally generated levels, and allows us to explore planets, oceans, battles in space and fight against predators. Each world has its own ecosystem, with worlds of all kinds, from desert environments to forested places. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding No Man’s Sky Patch 2.32.

Hello everyone, thank you to everyone playing the Living Ship Update, especially those taking the time to report any issues they encounter via Zendesk or console crash reporting. We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved a number of gameplay and stability issues. Fixes for these were released on Steam experimental, and this patch, 2.32, is now live on PC and consoles.

Fixed an issue that caused Cuboid Roof Caps to snap to the floor, rather than the roof, of Cuboid Rooms.

Added a chance to find cargo pods at derelict freighter space encounters.

Fixed an issue that caused extra, incorrect inventory tabs to appear when comparing ships or freighters.

Thanks to this No Man’s Sky update, they fixed an issue that caused frigates not to award cargo.

Water reflections have been removed in PC VR (matching PS VR) to improve visual quality.

A toggle has been added to the General Options menu to disable Auto Torch.

Fixed a number of issues that prevented Atlas words from being learned correctly.

Slightly reduced the time taken for Living Ship components to mature, so that they do not exceed 24 hours.

Implemented a recovery fix for players whose Starbirth missions failed to locate an appropriate planet or building at the coordinates steps.

Fixed an issue which duplicated the default filter in photo mode.

Fixed an issue that caused pinned instructions involving Atlas Stones to suggest that Atlas Stones could be collected from factories.

Fixed an issue which affected the portable refiner when picking it up with one too few inventory slots available.

Thanks to this No Man’s Sky update, they fixed an issue that caused too much warp fuel to be consumed when warping in VR.

Fixed an issue that caused HUD elements to be incorrectly displayed during warp.

Fixed an issue that caused ships to judder and disappear when landing in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that caused players to miss the landing pads when landing at an outpost.

Here you will find the complete list of No Man’s Sky Patch 2.32 patch notes. I remind you that Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky released on August 9, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.